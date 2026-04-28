Another Party On The Anti-Corruption Plank: Can Kavitha Carve A Space In Telangana Politics?

Former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter, K Kavitha, centre, addresses the formation of her new political party 'Telangana Rashtra Sena' (TRS), at Munirabad, in Medchal district, Saturday, April 25, 2026 Photo: PTI

Former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter, K Kavitha, centre, addresses the formation of her new political party 'Telangana Rashtra Sena' (TRS), at Munirabad, in Medchal district, Saturday, April 25, 2026 Photo: PTI