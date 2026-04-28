Another Party On The Anti-Corruption Plank: Can Kavitha Carve A Space In Telangana Politics?

Kavitha, daughter of former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, is the latest entrant to launch a political party foregrounding anti-corruption as the main agenda

N.K. Bhoopesh
N.K. Bhoopesh
Updated on:
Published at:
Former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Raos daughter, K Kavitha
Former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter, K Kavitha, centre, addresses the formation of her new political party 'Telangana Rashtra Sena' (TRS), at Munirabad, in Medchal district, Saturday, April 25, 2026 Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Kavitha said she was expelled for questioning corruption within the party.

  • Several newly launched political parties have anchored their agenda around anti-corruption.

  • Kavitha is seeking to claim the legacy of the Telangana statehood movement by foregrounding a “Telangana-first” agenda.

Recalling a pointed statement once made by her father, Kalvakuntla Kavitha declared, “He had said he would disown even his own children if they were corrupt. Yet, I have been expelled for questioning corruption.” As she launched her new political party, eight months after being ousted from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, the daughter of K. Chandrashekar Rao, former chief minister of Telangana, vowed an uncompromising political battle, saying she would “wage a war for the people of Telangana”, calling it non-negotiable.

Kavitha is the latest entrant in the political arena seeking to claim the anti-corruption plank. It is an irony that she has launched her party at a time when the Aam Aadmi Party — which rose to national prominence on an anti-corruption platform — is facing a serious existential crisis, with several of its MPs having switched to the BJP.

Supreme Court grants bail to K Kavitha in Delhi Excise Policy Case - PTI
Kavitha launches Telangana Rashtra Sena, enters state political fray

BY Outlook News Desk

In Tamil Nadu, actor Vijay launched his party TVK on the plank of anti-corruption and nepotism. How that party could break the binary of Tamil Nadu politics will be revealed after the election.

Related Content
Supreme Court grants bail to K Kavitha in Delhi Excise Policy Case - PTI
Kavitha launches Telangana Rashtra Sena, enters state political fray
Census 2027 is underway - null
Census 2027: Counting India’s Missing Numbers
null - X.com
Former Andhra CM Nadendla Bhaskar Rao, Who Led Coup Against NTR, Dies at 90
Romi Bhinder also happens to be Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's "local guardian". - AP/Anupam Nath
IPL 2026: RR Manager Romi Bhinder Show-Caused By BCCI Anti Corruption Unit For Mobile Phone Use - Report
Related Content

Kavitha, a former MP and MLC of the BRS, has launched her party two years ahead of the assembly polls in Telangana.

Kavitha’s re-entry into active politics, following her fallout with her father and brothers, had long been anticipated. Kavitha, who had been running the NGO Telangana Jagruthi, has named her fledgling party the Telangana Rashtra Sena.

The choice is politically loaded: the acronym “TRS” mirrors that of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi, the party originally founded by K. Chandrashekar Rao during the Telangana statehood movement. By adopting a name that closely echoes the original TRS, Kavitha appears to be staking a claim to the legacy of that movement and its political symbolism.

The shift became evident when she inaugurated a new office for Jagruthi. The event was conspicuous for the absence of BRS leaders. - Credits- Getty
Kavitha’s Political Gamble And The BRS Struggle for Relevance In Telangana

BY N.K. Bhoopesh

“Anti-corruption is a familiar plank used by many politicians to launch their parties. But that alone is not enough to address the complex social issues facing the state. As for Kavitha, she has not spelt out any concrete action plan after evaluating the problems and crises confronting Telangana,” said M. Kodandaram, a former professor at Osmania University and an activist who played a key role in the Telangana statehood movement.

Kavitha, an IT professional who had been working in the United States, returned to Telangana when the statehood movement was at its peak. She went on to mobilise women and youth  and founded the NGO Telangana Jagruthi, which played a significant role in bringing women and youth into the movement.

She continued to lead the organisation even after the formation of Telangana, steering various cultural and humanitarian initiatives under its banner. However, her political trajectory took a sharp turn when Kavitha was expelled from the BRS amid a series of internal and family rivalries. She publicly accused her cousins — T. Harish Rao and Santosh Kumar — in connection with the corruption allegations that her father, K. Chandrashekar Rao, faced over the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project.

Earlier, she had been arrested and jailed in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case. It was after her release that her equations within the party changed significantly, much to her detriment. She was eventually removed from the party after a letter she wrote to her father was leaked to the media.

She expressed that certain leaders within the party were involved in a conspiracy against her and voiced disappointment over not receiving support from K. T. Rama Rao. - PTI
K Kavitha Quits BRS, Resigns As MLC After Suspension, Alleges Conspiracy

BY Outlook News Desk

Following her suspension in September last year, Kavitha undertook a yatra titled “Jagruthi Janam Bata” (Jagruthi goes back to the people) in October, signalling her attempt to reconnect with the grassroots.

“What Kavitha can achieve in Telangana — a state already crowded with political players — remains to be seen. Like Vijay and others, she is anchoring her politics around corruption. In Tamil Nadu, too, it is unclear how Vijay will perform. With Telangana heading to the polls in the next couple of years, the political landscape is still evolving. But for now, Kavita is directing her attack at K. Chandrashekar Rao — her own father — at a time when the BRS leadership is levelling various allegations against the Congress government. This could have a significant impact on Telangana politics,” said Gari Nagaraja, a political commentator.

He added that her prime target is now the father’s party, which is trying to emerge from political hibernation after a series of setbacks.  “But with Kavitha targeting BRS, Chandrasekhar Rao’s efforts will have to be doubled. When the anti- incumbency gets split, it could help the incumbent government,” he says.

What political path the newly launched party will ultimately tread remains a key question. “There is a possibility that the new party may have to align with a major player, unless it is able to carve out a significant space for itself,” said M. Kodandaram.

BRS K Kavitha - | Photo: PTI
BRS Suspends K Kavitha After Allegations Against Harish Rao, Santosh Kumar Over Kaleshwaram

BY Outlook Web Bureau

However, leaders of the TRS maintain that their agenda is already clear, and speculation over alliances is premature. “For us, Telangana is the first priority. All major parties in the state — be it the Congress, the BJP or the BRS — have relegated Telangana’s priorities. We are the only party that stands firmly for the state’s interests,” said party spokesperson Akash Kolluru.

On the question of a possible alliance with the BJP, he asserted that the party remains committed to secularism. “While introducing women’s reservation, the OBC factor should also be included,” he added, underscoring the party’s emphasis on the empowerment of backward class women.

Critics, however, have also framed their scepticism along gender lines, pointing out that in the Telugu states — Andhra Pradesh and Telangana — women leaders have historically struggled to achieve sustained electoral success. They cite the example of Lakshmi Parvati, wife of N. T. Rama Rao, who could not prevail in her political battle against N. Chandrababu Naidu. Similarly, Y. S. Sharmila, now the Pradesh Congress Committee president in Andhra Pradesh, has yet to translate her political efforts into significant electoral success.

BRS leader K Kavitha - PTI
K Kavitha Alleges 'Some Forces' In BRS Are Trying To Merge With BJP

BY Outlook News Desk

“Our party is fighting not just corruption but patriarchy as well,” Kolluru said, rejecting the allegation that the Telugu states are not for women leaders.

After the formation of Telangana, the BRS ruled the state for two consecutive terms, a run that ended in 2023 when the Congress came to power for the first time. In the subsequent Lok Sabha elections, the BRS failed to win a single seat, while the Congress and the BJP secured eight seats each.

Having suffered a series of electoral setbacks, the BRS is now attempting to regain political ground by levelling strong allegations against the government led by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. In this context, by positioning herself primarily against her father, K. Chandrashekar Rao, and his party, Kavitha risks undercutting the BRS’s efforts to recover from its setbacks and sharpen its attack on the ruling dispensation.

How far she succeeds in carving out an independent political space will significantly shape her political trajectory in the months ahead.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL Dispatch: Bowling, Dust Storms Engulf Capitals; Mumbai Replace Injured Santner With Maharaj

  2. IPL 2026 Points Table: Favourites For Playoffs, Who Can Qualify - Check Latest Standings After Match 39

  3. DC Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Raze Capitals' Top-Order To Engineer Nine-Wicket Thrashing

  4. Virat Kohli Scales Mount 9000, Betters Own IPL All-Time Record

  5. PSL 2026 Playoffs Guide: Preview, Teams, Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Injury: Defending Champion Ruled Out Of French Open 2026 With Wrist Setback

  2. Arthur Fils Vs Andrey Rublev, Barcelona Open: Frenchman Claims 4th Career ATP Title, Takes Celebratory Pool Plunge

  3. Novak Djokovic: Serbian's Injury Forces Another Pull Out, This Time From Madrid Open

  4. Routliffe Siblings: From Grand Slam Winner To Paralympic Medallist - How Kiwi-Canadian Sisters Spur Each Other On

  5. Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Sinner Beats Alcaraz In Straight Sets, Reclaims No. 1 Ranking

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. IND Vs CHN Highlights, Uber Cup 2026: Wang Zhi Yi, Chen Yu Fei, Liu-Tan Dominate As China Defeat India 5-0

  4. India Vs China LIVE Streaming, Uber Cup 2026: Preview, Qualification Scenario – All You Need To Know

  5. Thomas Cup 2026 Finals: India Complete 5-0 Sweep Of Australia, Enter QFs; Satwik-Chirag, Lakshya Register Wins

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: April 27, 2026

  2. Kolkata Port Voter Decline After SIR Raises Concerns for TMC Bastion

  3. Woman advocate assault case: Supreme Court takes Suo motu note, orders protection measures

  4. Day In Pics: April 26, 2026

  5. Three Die in Mumbai Marine Drive Bike Crash

Entertainment News

  1. Assamese Feature Film ‘Moromor Deuta’ Trailer Out, Set For May 15 Release

  2. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

  3. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  4. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  5. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

US News

  1. US Lawmakers Condemn Political Violence After Shooting Scare at Correspondents’ Dinner

  2. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  3. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  4. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  5. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

World News

  1. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  2. Trump Administration Challenges Local Control Of U.S. Elections Through Targeted Investigations

  3. Israeli Strikes In Lebanon Displace Families, Kill Journalist As Casualties Rise

  4. A Surgeon's Resolve: How Dr. Jamal Eltaeb Saved Lives In Sudan

  5. Europe Pays $32 Billion Extra For Energy Amid US-Iran War Disruption, Says EU Chief

Latest Stories

  1. IPL 2026 Stats: Abhishek Sharma Tops Orange Cap List; Anshul Kamboj Leads Purple Cap Race

  2. Banned By Law: Why Manual Scavenging Still Persists In India

  3. Mohini Ekadashi Remedies: How Fasting Impacts Your Karma & Planets

  4. Iran FM Araghchi Heads To Russia After Pakistan Talks

  5. Delhi Cop Fires At Delivery Agent, Kills Him, Strikes Another Man

  6. Ajit Doval Meets UAE President, Discusses Strategic Ties And Region

  7. TMC and BJP Workers Clash in West Bengal’s Bhatpara, Heavy Security Deployed

  8. Weekly Horoscope For April 26–May 2, 2026: Financial Gains And Turning Points For Gemini, Leo And Scorpio