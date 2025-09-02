BRS Suspends K Kavitha After Allegations Against Harish Rao, Santosh Kumar Over Kaleshwaram

A day after accusing her relatives and senior BRS leaders of tarnishing KCR’s image in the Kaleshwaram project row, MLC K Kavitha was suspended for “anti-party activities.”

MLC K Kavitha was suspended from the BRS on Tuesday, a day after she caused a stir by accusing her relatives and party leaders T Harish Rao and J Santosh Kumar of damaging her father KCR's reputation over the Kaleshwaram project.

In a statement to the media, party general secretaries T Ravinder Rao and Soma Bharat Kumar stated that BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to suspend Kavitha with immediate effect.

According to PTI, the BRS is suffering as a result of Kavitha's recent actions and anti-party activities. It stated that the leadership had given it careful consideration.

On September 1, in response to the Congress government's announcement of a CBI investigation into purported irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project constructed under the former BRS regime, Kavitha claimed that KCR was being defamed due to their "misdeeds" and that some of his close associates had profited greatly from using his name.

She had claimed that Santosh Kumar and Harish Rao were to blame for KCR's corruption-tainted Kaleshwaram project issue.

She had said that while KCR concentrated on assisting people, they used covert transactions with contractors to try to build their riches.

She asserted that Santosh Kumar and Harish Rao were supported by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.  For a number of months, Kavitha has been disparaging certain party leaders without mentioning their names.

'Telangana Jagruti' is a cultural organization that she has been leading and has been used to organize political actions.

PTI reported that then Kavitha objected to the letter she wrote to KCR regarding party issues being released in May of this year, the internal conflicts within BRS initially became apparent.

She went on to say that there were conspiracies going on within the party.  She compared KCR like a god who is encircled by devils.

In response to her remarks back then, Kavitha's brother, BRS Working President K T Rama Rao, had stated that rather than voicing their opinions in public, internal party issues ought to be resolved within the party fora.

Kavitha was dismissed in August from his position as honorary president of the trade union affiliated with the BRS at Singareni Collieries, a state-owned coal mining firm.

When Kavitha was removed as the union's honorary president, she objected to being replaced by a new leader.

