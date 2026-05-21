Accused in assault of man his friend in odisha held after exchange of fire total three nabbed

Accused In Assault Of Man, His Friend In Odisha Held After Exchange Of Fire; Total Three Nabbed

P PTI Published at: 21 May 2026 3:34 pm

An accused in the assault of a man and his woman friend in Odisha's Berhampur has been arrested after being injured in an exchange of fire with the police, officials said on Thursday.

P PTI Published at: 21 May 2026 3:34 pm