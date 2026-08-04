Lashkar Operative Claims Indian Agents Killed 30 Militants

"Our only crime is that we believe in La ilaha illallah. We are not people who worship Hanuman, Ghanshyam, or Hariram. This Hindu wants the cow to be worshipped, the Jew wants the calf to be worshipped, and as long as a servant of Allah—the last Muslim—is alive, he will never allow the cow and the calf to be worshipped," Hanif said.