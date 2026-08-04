Lashkar Operative Claims Indian Agents Killed 30 Militants

Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Rizwan Hanif claimed that Indian intelligence agents eliminated over 30 LeT militants in Pakistan since 2020.
Hanif identified Peshawar, Karachi, Rawalpindi, Muzaffarabad, and Rawalakot as the locations where these targeted operations occurred.
The LeT operative used the public address to launch provocative sectarian attacks against Hindus and Jews to radicalise local populations.
A senior Lashkar-e-Taiba operative has said that Indian intelligence agents eliminated over 30 terrorists affiliated with the group inside Pakistan since 2020.
Rizwan Hanif confessed this publicly in a recent video address. The operative blamed foreign agents for targeted operations across multiple cities, including Peshawar, Karachi, Rawalpindi, Muzaffarabad and Rawalakot.
Intelligence and counter-terrorism databases register Hanif as a senior commander and deputy chief of Lashkar-e-Taiba's Pakistan-occupied Kashmir faction, as well as the head of its affiliate, the Jammu and Kashmir United Mujahideen, a report by The Week stated.
"In the last four years, 30 of our people were killed by Indian intelligence agents—someone in Peshawar, someone in Karachi, someone in Rawalpindi, someone in Muzaffarabad, someone in Rawalakot," Hanif said.
Sectarian Attacks and Rhetoric
The operative used the public address to launch sharp sectarian attacks against Hindus and Jews. The provocative statements appeared engineered to manipulate religious sentiments and radicalise local populations.
Hanif framed the group's activities through a strictly religious lens during his address.
"Our only crime is that we believe in La ilaha illallah. We are not people who worship Hanuman, Ghanshyam, or Hariram. This Hindu wants the cow to be worshipped, the Jew wants the calf to be worshipped, and as long as a servant of Allah—the last Muslim—is alive, he will never allow the cow and the calf to be worshipped," Hanif said.
Pakistan's Probes and Diplomacy
Pakistani authorities investigated the extraterritorial assassinations on their soil. These probes led to the arrest and trial of local hitmen, Pakistani media reported.
Security agencies arrested Muhammad Umair, who allegedly coordinated the 2023 assassinations of Shahid Latif in Sialkot and Muhammad Riaz in Rawalakot.
Foreign Secretary Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi also addressed the media in January 2024 where he presented purported "credible evidence" accusing India's Research and Analysis Wing of running a multinational "killing-for-hire" campaign.
Pakistan's foreign minister subsequently notified the United Nations Security Council, the UN Secretary-General and the General Assembly president in late April 2024 to seek international accountability.
India's Official Stance
Indian authorities have not issued an official response to Hanif's viral video as of August 4, 2026.
While the Ministry of External Affairs has consistently rejected previous claims of state-sponsored assassinations in Pakistan. Officials have termed the accusations "false and malicious anti-India propaganda".
The ministry maintains that targeting individuals in foreign jurisdictions is "not the government of India's policy". The government has also repeatedly cautioned that Pakistan remains the "epicentre of terrorism" and will ultimately "reap what it sows".