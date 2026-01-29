'AIIMS Delhi Is A Class Apart Institution But Donor Care Is A Different Story'

Outside the blood bank, there was no seating arrangement whatsoever, not even a single chair. Donors were expected to stand in the open for extended periods, irrespective of weather, fatigue, or the simple fact that blood donation requires physical stability, rest, and hydration.

J
Jyotika Kalra
Updated on:
Updated on:
AIIMS Delhi
Good intentions alone cannot save lives and a system that relies on citizens’ generosity must, at the very least, honour that generosity with care. Needless to mention that I donated blood and would continue to donate blood in future. Photo: File photo
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  1. While AIIMS represents world-class medical expertise, the blood donation centre reflects serious gaps in donor welfare—no waiting area, seating, toilets for women, or basic comfort—undermining the dignity and safety of voluntary blood donors.

  2. Rigid lunch-hour shutdowns, standing queues, lack of transparency around biometric data collection, and fear of repercussions for complaining reveal an unresponsive administrative system that treats donors as expendable rather than as partners in life-saving care.

  3. Basic infrastructure such as shaded seating, clean toilets, hydration, and clear consent-based data practices are minimal, low-cost reforms essential to sustaining voluntary blood donation and upholding the standards expected of a national public institution.

India rightly takes pride in institutions like the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). It is routinely invoked as proof that the Republic can build and sustain world-class clinical expertise. Yet a nation is judged not only by the brilliance of its surgeons and physicians, but also by the dignity with which it treats those who make healthcare possible. My recent experience at the blood donation Center of AIIMS, Delhi, revealed an uncomfortable truth. While AIIMS’ clinical excellence is beyond question, the conditions under which voluntary blood donors are forced to go through reflect gaps in basic infrastructure, donor welfare, and administrative sensitivity.

Related Content
Related Content

I write this not as a disgruntled visitor, but as a citizen 59 years of age, who has donated blood close to forty times over the years, and as a social worker who has seen how one unit of blood can determine whether a patient’s treatment proceeds or stalls. This is also why the incident that took me to AIIMS matters. When I learned that a patient from the Northeast could not undergo a scheduled surgery due to non-availability of blood, I immediately went to donate, accompanied by an associate donor. What should have been a simple act of civic responsibility became a lesson in systemic indifference.

I reached the blood donation centre around 12.30 PM. After biometric verification of my left thumb, Aadhaar details, and an initial examination, I was informed at about 12.45 pm that I would have to wait outside until 2.00 pm, because the lunch interval runs from 1.00 to 2.00 pm and processing resumes only after that. The rule, as practised, effectively penalises any donor who arrives before 1.00 PM. You may complete preliminary formalities, but you must then stand outside and wait for over an hour until the post-lunch queue begins to move.

Lunch break is non-negotiable and mind you, this shouldn’t be perceived as a point of contention. But a rigid shutdown without a functional waiting area produces precisely what one would expect. Long queues of prospective donors standing, undermines the very logic of voluntary donation. A hospital that depends on citizens to come forward cannot afford to treat donors as expendable bodies to be managed, rather than as partners in a life-saving public service.

The indignity did not end there. When I attempted to sit briefly inside the blood bank, security staff asked me to leave. I then spoke to senior nursing officials, who stated—candidly—that there is no waiting area for donors within the blood bank, and that repeated requests have been made to the authorities for such a facility, without result. This admission is the heart of the matter: the administration is not unaware; it is simply unresponsive.

As I spoke with staff, I also found myself confronting a fear that complaining about deficient infrastructure could, in some indirect way, affect the treatment of the very patient for whom I was donating. Ideally Public institutions should not create conditions where a citizen must choose between speaking up and safeguarding a patient’s interest.

Outside the blood bank, there was no seating arrangement whatsoever, not even a single chair. Donors were expected to stand in the open for extended periods, irrespective of weather, fatigue, or the simple fact that blood donation requires physical stability, rest, and hydration. Donor welfare is not a courtesy but a safety requirement. Subjecting donors to physical strain immediately before donation increases the risk of dizziness, fainting, and complications. It also sends a clear message to the donors that your time, comfort, and wellbeing do not matter at all.

Equally troubling was the absence of a public toilet for women in the vicinity of the blood bank. In 2026 and in one of India’s most premium public hospitals, this is not a mere oversight but a failure of basic, gender-sensitive planning.

Aggrieved by all these conditions, I left a written complaint in the complaint box inside the blood bank. But individual complaints, however sincerely made, cannot substitute for institutional reform. AIIMS is not a small clinic constrained by local limitations, it is a national institution funded by the public exchequer, symbolically and materially tasked with setting standards for the rest of the country. When it normalises donor discomfort, it legitimises neglect across the public health system.

There is another dimension that demands urgent attention about the collection of biometric data before donation, without adequate explanation. Voluntary blood donation is an altruistic act and it should not come with complex and opaque demands for personal data that donors do not even understand. In many reputed private hospitals in Delhi, blood donation does not require biometric capture as a routine prerequisite. If AIIMS believes such a collection is necessary, it should explicitly mention to the donors the purpose and safeguards against misuse? And what alternatives are available for those who are unwilling to give biometrics?

I also want to state it very clearly that this should not be seen as an indictment of doctors, nurses, or other medical staff, as I am sufficiently aware about how they often operate under pressure, with limited resources, and with admirable commitment. The fault lies somewhere else with administrative choices and policy priorities. If India truly aspires to become a Viksit Bharat, we must stop confusing development with spectacle. A developed nation is one where systems work with dignity, predictability, and accountability, especially in public hospitals.

The reforms required are not extravagant. What's needed is a basic shaded, ventilated waiting area with adequate seating for the blood donors, access to clean toilets, including for women, basic hydration support, and transparent data practices with written explanations and consent protocols. These are minimal standards and not luxuries. They would cost little compared to what the system loses when voluntary donors are discouraged, delayed, or distressed.

Good intentions alone cannot save lives and a system that relies on citizens’ generosity must, at the very least, honour that generosity with care. Needless to mention that I donated blood and would continue to donate blood in future.

Jyotika Kalra is a advocate in the Supreme Court of India and former member of the National Human Right Commission.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs NZ Highlights, 4th T20I: New Zealand Crush India By 50 Runs As Dube’s Blitz Goes In Vain

  2. India Vs New Zealand 4th T20I: Check Match Prediction And Head-To-Head Records

  3. IND Vs NZ, 4th T20I: Visakhapatnam Weather Forecast, ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

  4. India Vs New Zealand, 4th T20I Preview: Dominant IND Eye Sparkling Outing From Spinners Against NZ

  5. T20 World Cup 2026: How England Call-Up Blocked Scott Currie’s Scotland Return

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jessica Pegula vs Elena Rybakina LIVE Streaming, Australian Open 2026: When And Where To Watch Semi-Final Clash

  2. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Elina Svitolina Live Streaming, Australian Open 2026: When And Where To Watch AO Semi-Final

  3. Jannik Sinner Vs Ben Shelton, Australian Open 2026: Defending Champion Marches Into Semifinals

  4. Australian Open 2026: Novak Djokovic Handed Ticket To Semis After Musetti Injury; Serbian Reacts To His Walkover

  5. Jannik Sinner Vs Ben Shelton, Australian Open 2026 QF Highlights: Italian Beats American To Qualify For Semis

Badminton

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  4. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  5. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Ajit Pawar, 6-Time Maharashtra Deputy CM, Was An Ace Administrator

  2. Negotiating From Unequal Ground: DMK’s Cold Response To Congress Demands

  3. Three-Day State Mourning For Ajit Pawar, Govt Offices Shut Today: Fadnavis

  4. Who’ll Claim Ajit Pawar’s Political Legacy And What’s The Future Of The NCP?  

  5. Explained: What Are The New UGC Anti-Discrimination Guidelines?

Entertainment News

  1. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  2. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  3. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  4. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  5. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. Protesters Rally Against ICE At Sundance As Political Climate Spills Onto Park City Streets

  2. India–EU Deal: A Two-Billion-People Market

  3. Amazon to Cut 16,000 Jobs Worldwide in Second Layoff Round as AI Use Expands

  4. India-EU Trade Deal Favours New Delhi, Says Top US Trade Official

  5. Iran Warns Against ''Instability'' After US Strike Group Arrives

Latest Stories

  1. PM Modi Says EU Agreement Signed, Hails ‘Mother Of All Deals’

  2. Money Horoscope 2026: Financial Predictions For All 12 Zodiac Signs

  3. India, EU Set To Seal Landmark Trade And Defence Deals

  4. India Vs Zimbabwe Highlights, ICC U-19 World Cup: Blue Colts Pip Hosts by 204 Runs In Super Six Tie

  5. Sly Dunbar, Legendary Reggae Drummer, Passes Away At 73

  6. Sabalenka Vs Jovic Highlights, Australian Open 2026 QF: World No. 1 Beats American, Books Place In The Semis

  7. Madhya Pradesh Village To Boycott Families Whose Children Marry By Choice

  8. Ranabaali First Look And Teaser: Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna's New Film Locks Release Date For September