Goa ATS SP Suspended Over Move to Obtain Portuguese Citizenship

Goa’s vigilance department has suspended Superintendent of Police (Anti‑Terrorism Squad) Edwin Colaco, nearly 12 years after a complaint accused him of registering his birth and marriage in Portugal, officials said on Wednesday.
The registration of birth and marriage in Portugal is seen as a move towards acquiring Portuguese citizenship.
Vigilance department director Amarsen Rane on Wednesday confirmed that Colaco was placed under suspension on Tuesday, and the formal order was issued to him. Rane did not elaborate on charges against the police officer.
The Panaji police registered a case in 2014 in which Colaco was accused of visiting Portugal between 2008 and 2010 to register his birth and marriage.
An inquiry was initiated against Colaco after it was confirmed that he had registered his birth and marriage in Portugal. He had even travelled to Portugal without informing the department to complete the process of registering birth and marriage, another senior vigilance department official said.
A detailed investigation will now be initiated against Colaco to "ascertain the full extent of the violations and determine further action," he added.