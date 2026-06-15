How A Cooking Gas Price Hike Brought India's Biggest Container Port To A Halt

The increase in LPG prices made an impact not only on the fuel used by some truck drivers but also the cost of cooking gas used at local eateries, dhabas and rest stops frequented by truck drivers
As operating cost saw a surge due to the geopolitical tensions, many truck drivers are staying away from routes linked to the port, resulting in shortage of vehicles available to transport containers
JNPT handles a huge amount of India's container traffic and depends on a constant flow of trucks to move cargo between terminals, warehouses and industrial centres
Cargo movement at India’s largest container port, the Jawaharlal Nehru Port (JNPT) in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra has slowed down significantly after a sharp rise in LPG prices, triggering an unexpected disruption in the trucking ecosystem, a key feature of any port’s working.
Due to a rise in LPG prices caused by the crisis in West Asia, many truck drivers and transport operators simply found it increasingly difficult to sustain operations as their daily expenses surged.
The increase in LPG prices made an impact notonly on the fuel used by some truck drivers but also the cost of cooking gas used at local eateries, dhabas and rest stops frequented by truck drivers.
As operating cost saw a surge due to the geopolitical tensions, many truck drivers are staying away from routes linked to the port, resulting in shortage of vehicles available to transport containers.
Why truckers depend on LPG
For thousands of truck drivers operating around JNPT, LPG plays a role that goes beyond vehicle fuel. It is closely linked to their day-to-day living expenses on the road.
Many roadside dhabas or small food outlets frequented by truck drivers rely on commercial LPG cylinders for cooking. Similarly, truck drivers spending days on roads depend on LPG for cooking their meals as this option is more affordable.
But, when prices soar, the increased costs are passed on to customers through higher food prices.
For truckers already operating on tight margins, the rise in meal expenses can substantially increase the cost of every trip. Combined with other expenses such as tolls, maintenance and accommodation, the financial burden becomes difficult to absorb.
Why prices suddenly became a problem
As LPG prices soared, dhaba owners and small food vendors serving truck drivers were forced to raise prices. Drivers who spend extended periods on roads found their daily expenditure increasing significantly.
How JNPT was affected
JNPT handles a huge amount of India's container traffic and depends on a constant flow of trucks to move cargo between terminals, warehouses and industrial centres.
But, when fewer trucks returned to the port, their impact was quickly felt across the logistics chain.
Export consignments faced delays in reaching terminals while imported containers remained longer inside storage yards.
The shortage of available vehicles has disrupted cargo schedules and created bottlenecks in container movement.
But according to the Nhava Sheva Container Operators Welfare Association (NSCOWA), the disruption stemmed from multiple issues beyond driver shortages.
As per its trade notice issued on May 29, the disruption is caused by "multiple unavoidable external factors, including geopolitical issues affecting logistics, West Asia war-related disturbances, increased LPG costs and non-availability impacting roadside food facilities for drivers, extreme summer weather, and the ongoing heatwave."
Apart from it, it also flagged the issues of seasonal migration of workers.
As the tensions escalated, Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Sarbananda Sonowal in a meeting held on May 22 sat down with exporters and importers to review the situation.
However, the government maintained that port operations remained unaffected while the bottleneck lay in evacuating the containers from terminals to container freight stations.
What it means for trade
The episode highlights that how the cooking gas prices can influence India's trade infrastructure and ports ecosystem.
It also shows that ports do not operate in isolation and rely on huge networks of truck drivers and transport operators.
When the cost of living for truckers rises sharply, the effects can ripple through the entire supply chain. Delays in cargo movement increase logistics costs, affect delivery schedules and create challenges for exporters and importers alike.