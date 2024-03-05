According to a report by Us Weekly, Britney Spears was annoyed when Justin Timberlake passed the jibe on her apology on stage. The news portal quoted a source who said that Spears’ mental issues started when she broke up with Timberlake years ago. The source said, “She thought they’d be together forever and have children but when he broke up with her, it shook her world.” The source also mentioned that things started to change for her, and she started having problems after her breakup.