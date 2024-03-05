Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears have a long history. Their relationship unfolded in the public eye, and it came to an end on a sour note. Earlier Britney Spears had apologized to Timberlake after she made revelations about their relationship in her 2023 memoir. However, the apology did not sit well with Timberlake, and he allegedly made a jibe at it a month ago. A recent report reveals that Spears was annoyed and triggered by the jibe.
According to a report by Us Weekly, Britney Spears was annoyed when Justin Timberlake passed the jibe on her apology on stage. The news portal quoted a source who said that Spears’ mental issues started when she broke up with Timberlake years ago. The source said, “She thought they’d be together forever and have children but when he broke up with her, it shook her world.” The source also mentioned that things started to change for her, and she started having problems after her breakup.
The source added, “It seemed like they were both moving forward but when he made fun of her apology, it triggered her. Those close to her wish Justin was more of a stand-up guy and would have just moved on because what he did really hinders her recovery.”
After Spears published her memoir, she took to her Instagram in January and posted an apology. She wrote, “I wanna apologize for some of the things I wrote about in my book. If I offended any of the people, I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry. I also wanted to say I am in love with Justin Timberlake's new song ‘Selfish’. It is soo good and how come every time I see Justin and Jimmy together, I laugh so hard??? (sic)."
Spears and Timberlake started dating when they met in 1999. They broke up in 2002, however the mudslinging continued.