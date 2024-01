Pop icon Britney Spears has apologised to Justin Timberlake for the claims she made in her book and said she loves her ex-boyfriend's new music.

The 42-year-old singer took to Instagram to say she is "deeply sorry" if she offended any of the people she cares about in her bombshell memoir ‘The Woman In Me’, reports Mirror.co.uk.

In the book, Britney accused Justin - whom she dated from 1999 until 2002 - of forcing her to get an abortion and also claimed he cheated on her multiple times.