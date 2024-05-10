Ever since Britney Spears ended the conservatorship dispute with her father Jamie Spears, the pop singer has been making news. The singer also got her divorce from Sam Asghari finalized in early May this year. Amidst these changes, it was rumoured that the singer was going through another breakdown after her harrowing incident at the Chateau Marmont was reported in the media.
The singer has finally addressed the incident. Taking to her Instagram, Britney Spears has cleared the air, and she wrote that she was crying simply because she had hurt her foot. She refuted the claims of her going through a breakdown and mentioned how she was ‘gaslit’ to walk down the street with an injured foot.
Advertisement
The singer wrote, “I honestly wish my life was as wild as it has been portrayed!!! Either way, some s*** actually has happened to my foot and I might have to get surgery... fingers crossed, hopefully not but I feel that I was harassed and gaslit and tricked to go on the street when my car was supposed to be there!!! I was in my pajamas and yes, I had been crying because I hurt my foot!!! No breakdown!!! I’m a grown ass woman who is actually very naive in most situations!!! I am simply embarrassed they got me in my damn pajamas!!! I don’t feel loved… I feel mistreated!!! With that said, I’m going to treat myself this week!!!” She also shared a video of herself riding a horse on a field.
Advertisement
Take a look at her post here.
The rumours of her breakdown at Chateau Marmont came to light when reports of her alleged mental breakdown in the company of her current boyfriend surfaced in the media. Various reports alleged that the couple got into a heated argument which led to Spears having a breakdown. It was also reported that an ambulance was called due to her breakdown, with witnesses noting her appearance outside the hotel clutching a pillow. In an earlier interview, the singer had accused her mother, Lynne Spears, of calling the ambulance while she was with her boyfriend at the hotel.