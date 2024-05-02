Art & Entertainment

Britney Spears And Sam Asghari Reach Divorce Settlement Nine Months After Split? Here's What We Know

A recent report has revealed that Britney Spears has settled her divorce from Sam Asghari nine months after their split. Here's what we know so far.

The Princess of Pop, Britney Spears, is making headlines once again. The singer recently settled her conservatorship dispute with her father – Jamie Spears. As the dispute was settled for an undisclosed amount, rumours emerged that the singer was unable to control her finances. Amidst these, a recent report has revealed that Spears has finally settled her divorce with Sam Asghari nine months after their split.

According to a report by TMZ, the former couple has finally settled their divorce after they parted ways nine months ago. Britney's legal team has reportedly filed documents in court. They are waiting for the signature of the judge, indicating progress in her divorce proceedings with Sam. While the specific details of their agreement remain under wraps, the report suggests that the ex-couple is adhering to the terms outlined in their prenuptial agreement.

Additionally, the details about the financial details remain shrouded in mystery, it has been reported that Asghari won't receive financial compensation. Previous reports hinted that the singer might cover the rent for his residence, though details are pending confirmation.

The report revealed that their marriage turned sour after Asghari suspected Spears of having an affair with a member of her household staff. Rumors circulated about an alleged footage that captured them in compromising situations. However, neither party has commented on the reason for their separation. Some reports even speculated about potential physical abuse. However, there has been no official confirmation.

After dating each other for six years, Spears and Asghari tied the knot in June 2022. However, they shocked fans when they announced their separation after a year. The couple revealed that they parted ways in July 2023, only weeks after celebrating their first wedding anniversary.

