Art & Entertainment

Britney Spears Not Close To Bankruptcy After Her Conservatorship Dispute Was Settled? Here's What We Know

A latest report has quashed rumours of Britney Spears being close to bankruptcy after the dispute regarding her conservatorship was resolved. Here's what we know.

Advertisement

X
Britney Spears Photo: X
info_icon

After a long-drawn battle with her father Jamie Spears over her conservatorship, pop singer Britney Spears finally settled the dispute for an undisclosed amount earlier this week. The 13-year-old conservatorship case was resolved, and the singer got complete control of her finances. As this development hit the headlines, multiple reports claimed that Spears could no longer handle her finances and was close to going bankrupt. However, a latest report has quashed these rumours.

According to an earlier report by TMZ, it was reported that Britney Spears was in “serious danger” of going bankrupt. The report also made mentions about her mental health and said that she was “completely dysfunctional.” It mentioned that the singer was spending her money on private jets and a lavish vacation at the French Polynesia. A source said, “She had lots of freedom in the conservatorship and the restrictions were there to protect her. She's not protected anymore.”

Advertisement

However, as this report went viral, a latest report quashed these revelations. According to a report by Entertainment Tonight (ET), the singer was “far” from going bankrupt. Quoting a source, the news portal mentioned, “While Britney flies private and enjoys vacations, she’s far from going broke.”

The report added that since its release in October 2023, Spears’ memoir ‘The Woman in Me’ has sold over 2.5 million copies in the US and the UK combined. Additionally, the memoir has secured the coveted top spot on the prestigious New York Times bestseller list. This surge in sales is expected to provide a significant boost to her recovery, indicating continued public interest and support in her story. The report also added that producers are asking for rights for her memoir to be made into a movie or a docu-series.  

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Richa Chadha Reacts To Rekha Kissing Her Baby Bump At 'Heeramandi' Premiere: Overwhelmed, Speechless
  2. Nepal Vs West Indies 'A' 3rd T20 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India
  3. Google Layoffs: Python Team Cut Signals Globalization Strategy Shift, Sparks Concerns
  4. Taylor Swift Breaks Record: Dominates Top 14 On Billboard Hot 100, Ranks All Tracks From 'The Tortured Poets Department' Album Taking The Total To 32 Songs On Chart!
  5. ‘TMKOC’ Actor Samay Shah Recalls Last Conversation With Gurucharan Singh 'Sodhi', Refutes Depression Rumours
  6. Comparative Analysis: How 2024 Lok Sabha Election Voter Turnout So Far Has Declined from 2019
  7. India's Team Selection For T20 World Cup LIVE: Ajit Agarkar, Jay Shah Arrive In Ahmedabad
  8. Elections 2024 LIVE: Congress Makes Fake Videos In 'Mohabbat Ki Dukaan', Claims PM; RaGa Says BJP Will 'Throw Constitution'