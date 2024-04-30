According to an earlier report by TMZ, it was reported that Britney Spears was in “serious danger” of going bankrupt. The report also made mentions about her mental health and said that she was “completely dysfunctional.” It mentioned that the singer was spending her money on private jets and a lavish vacation at the French Polynesia. A source said, “She had lots of freedom in the conservatorship and the restrictions were there to protect her. She's not protected anymore.”