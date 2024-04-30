After a long-drawn battle with her father Jamie Spears over her conservatorship, pop singer Britney Spears finally settled the dispute for an undisclosed amount earlier this week. The 13-year-old conservatorship case was resolved, and the singer got complete control of her finances. As this development hit the headlines, multiple reports claimed that Spears could no longer handle her finances and was close to going bankrupt. However, a latest report has quashed these rumours.
According to an earlier report by TMZ, it was reported that Britney Spears was in “serious danger” of going bankrupt. The report also made mentions about her mental health and said that she was “completely dysfunctional.” It mentioned that the singer was spending her money on private jets and a lavish vacation at the French Polynesia. A source said, “She had lots of freedom in the conservatorship and the restrictions were there to protect her. She's not protected anymore.”
However, as this report went viral, a latest report quashed these revelations. According to a report by Entertainment Tonight (ET), the singer was “far” from going bankrupt. Quoting a source, the news portal mentioned, “While Britney flies private and enjoys vacations, she’s far from going broke.”
The report added that since its release in October 2023, Spears’ memoir ‘The Woman in Me’ has sold over 2.5 million copies in the US and the UK combined. Additionally, the memoir has secured the coveted top spot on the prestigious New York Times bestseller list. This surge in sales is expected to provide a significant boost to her recovery, indicating continued public interest and support in her story. The report also added that producers are asking for rights for her memoir to be made into a movie or a docu-series.