Britney Spears has been in the news regarding her long-drawn conservatorship battle with her father, Jamie Spears. According to a recent development, the ‘Criminal’ singer has settled the dispute with her father. While the conservatorship ended in 2021, she has now settled the dispute about the legal fees and the management of her finances.
The matter was resolved at the Los Angeles Superior Court on April 25. However, the terms of the settlement have not been made public. As reported by PEOPLE, both parties have agreed to settle, but the terms of the settlement were not disclosed. However, the attorneys of both parties have confirmed that the matter has been settled for an ‘undisclosed’ sum.
As reported by PEOPLE, Britney’s attorney Mathew S Rosengart said, “Although the conservatorship was terminated in November 2021, her wish for freedom is now truly complete. As she desired, her freedom now includes that she will no longer need to attend or be involved with the court or entangled with legal proceedings in this matter... Britney Spears won when the court suspended her father, and Britney Spears won when her fundamental rights and civil liberties were restored.”
On the other hand, Jamie’s attorney Alex Weingarten said, “I cannot comment on any specifics as the settlement is confidential. Jamie is thrilled that this is all behind him. He loves his daughter very much and everything he has ever done has been to protect and support her... It is unfortunate that some irresponsible people in Britney’s life chose to drag this on for as long as it has.”
The resolution avoids subjecting both Britney and her father to another trial regarding the conservatorship, which Jamie had supervised until September 2019. Jamie had been pursuing over $2 million to cover legal expenses for various law firms he had engaged as his daughter’s conservator, along with payment for his current attorney's fees. This resolution comes after the singer took to a Los Angeles court in June 2021 where she expressed her need for autonomy.