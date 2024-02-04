Britney Spears Shares Candid Throwback Picture With Sister Jamie Lynn

Pop icon Britney Spears felt nostalgic as she looked back at a New York City memory. The 42-year-old singer-songwriter posted a candid photo taken in 2002 of herself with sister Jamie Lynn Spears, now 32.

"Throwback!!! I can't stop laughing," Britney captioned the image of her and Jamie Lynn, whom she mentioned by name in the caption, reports People magazine.

The photo was taken in September 2002 while the pair was backstage at New York City's Neil Simon Theater to meet the cast of Hairspray, as per Getty Images, and shows Britney mid-conversation while her sister appears to be staring off into the distance.