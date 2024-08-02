Who Will Play Britney Spears in Her Upcoming Biopic?

On August 1, Universal Pictures announced that it has secured the rights to Britney Spears' bestselling 2023 memoir, The Woman in Me. The film will be directed by Wicked director Jon M. Chu and producer Marc will produce the same. Now that the biopic is officially in making, this has sparked widespread speculation about who might portray her on the big screen.
"Excited to share with my fans that I've been working on a secret project with MarcPlatt. He’s always made my favorite movies … stay tuned," Spears wrote in a post on X following the announcement.
With so many talented actresses vying for the role, the casting decision is highly anticipated. Whoever is chosen will have the significant responsibility of bringing Britney Spears' remarkable life story to the big screen.
While no official casting decisions have been made yer, fans have eagerly speculated about potential actresses to play Spears. Here’s a look at some of the top contenders:
1. Sabrina Carpenter
Disney Channel alum and actress-turner-musician Sabrina Carpenter, known for her roles in Girl Meets World and Tall Girl, as well as her burgeoning music career, has emerged as a popular choice. At 25, Carpenter has even covered Spears' "...Baby One More Time" during her 2023 tour, showcasing her admiration and connection to the pop star.
2. Tate McRae
Singer-songwriter and dancer Tate McRae shares a similar career trajectory with Spears, having started young in show business. At 21, McRae has spoken openly about her admiration for Spears, whom she considers a significant influence. Their mutual appreciation was highlighted in a 2024 interview for V Magazine.
3. Millie Bobby Brown
Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown, 20, has expressed a desire to portray Spears, citing a personal connection to the pop star's story. Brown told The Drew Barrymore Show in 2022 that playing Spears would be a dream role, given her experience growing up in the public eye.
4. Sydney Sweeney
At 26, Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney is another fan favorite, thanks to her striking resemblance to Spears and her strong acting credentials. Sweeney’s ability to handle dramatic roles makes her a compelling choice for capturing Spears' complex life story.
5. Bella Thorne
Former Disney Channel star Bella Thorne, 26, is another candidate, noted for her candid social media presence and her visual similarity to Spears. Thorne’s diverse acting portfolio, including numerous indie films, adds to her appeal for this role.
6. Dove Cameron
Dove Cameron, 28, brings a mix of acting, music, and dance experience, making her a versatile option. Known for her roles in Liv and Maddie and various musical theater projects, Cameron has expressed her admiration for Spears, enhancing her candidacy.
7. Elle Fanning
Elle Fanning, 26, known for her role in The Great and her Halloween tribute to Spears’ iconic 2001 VMAs performance, has both the acting chops and the enthusiasm for the role. Her portrayal in Teen Spirit also demonstrated her singing abilities.
8. Florence Pugh
Florence Pugh, 28, might be a wildcard, but her acclaimed performances in Oppenheimer, Midsommar, and Little Women demonstrate her formidable acting skills. Pugh’s singing in A Good Person further adds to her potential for the role.
9. Grace Van Dien
Stranger Things alum Grace Van Dien, 27, with her similar blonde looks and roles in Greenhouse Academy and Charlie Says, is another fan favorite. Van Dien's experience in both TV and film could serve her well in capturing Spears' life.
Madelyn Cline10. Madelyn Cline
Madelyn Cline, 26, known for her roles in Outer Banks and Glass Onion, has also been mentioned as a possible candidate. Her rising popularity and versatile acting skills make her a strong contender.