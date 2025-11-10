Odisha's Nuapada Heads For Bypoll, Security Tightened In Naxal-Affected Areas: DEO

Nuapada Collector Madusudan Dash said all arrangements have been made for the November 11 bypoll, with IAF helicopters on standby to assist polling officials in remote and Naxal-hit regions.
Chief Electoral Officer R S Gopalan said the silence period is in force and expressed confidence in a peaceful and orderly voting process.
Nuapada Collector and District Election Officer (DEO) Madusudan Dash on Monday said that all arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of polling for the by-election on November 11.
He stated that two Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters have been kept ready to ferry polling officials to and from hilly terrains and Naxal-affected areas within the Sunabeda wildlife sanctuary region.
The DEO said all polling parties began moving towards the 358 booths on Monday.
"For the Nuapada Assembly by-election, all polling parties will travel to the polling stations today with EVM machines and all necessary equipment. For this, the district administration has made all the necessary preparations in a systematic manner," the Collector and DM Nuapada said in a post on X.
A total of 47 polling stations have been identified as Naxal-affected, where voting will take place from 7 am to 4 pm, while in other booths, voters can cast their ballots from 7 am to 5 pm on Tuesday, he said.
The DEO said that the entire Nuapada Assembly constituency has been placed under tight security, with 14 companies of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) deployed for the bypoll.
In addition to central force deployment, 35 mobile patrolling units have been put on alert to respond immediately to any reports of irregularities at polling booths. Seven quick response teams (QRTs) will also be on standby to handle emergencies, the official said.
Dash said each booth will be staffed by six personnel, including one presiding officer, three polling officers and one micro-observer.
Meanwhile, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) R S Gopalan said that the silence period is in force for the Nuapada bypoll, during which no campaigning or political activity is allowed.
He added that all outsiders have left the Nuapada Assembly segment since the silence period began on Sunday evening.
Gopalan said all political parties, their candidates, media, and officials have been briefed on the do’s and don’ts during the silence period, as per Election Commission guidelines.
The CEO said polling parties are expected to reach all booths before sunset on Monday.
"I am hopeful of a peaceful and orderly voting process in Nuapada," Gopalan added.
The Nuapada bypoll was necessitated following the death of sitting BJD MLA Rajendra Dholakia on September 8.