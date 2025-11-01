Tension Erupts In Nuapada As Raid Conducted At BJD Leader’s Residence

The search was carried out in the presence of a magistrate and was accompanied by armed security personnel.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: abhijay vaish
Updated on:
Updated on:
Tension Erupts In Nuapada As Raid Conducted At BJD Leader’s Residence
Representative image Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Khariar Road in the bypoll-bound Nuapada assembly segment witnessed heightened tension on Friday following a raid at the rented residence of BJD senior general secretary and former minister Priti Ranjan Gharai.

  • The search was carried out in the presence of a magistrate and was accompanied by armed security personnel.

  • According to reports, the raid was prompted by allegations that a large sum of cash was stored at Gharai’s residence.

Khariar Road in the bypoll-bound Nuapada assembly segment witnessed heightened tension on Friday following a raid at the rented residence of BJD senior general secretary and former minister Priti Ranjan Gharai, a prominent campaigner for the opposition party.

The search was carried out in the presence of a magistrate and was accompanied by armed security personnel.

Angered by the action, BJD workers and leaders attempted to block the officials’ convoy, raising questions about the timing and purpose of the raid. A video circulated on social media showed party members confronting the magistrate, demanding to know on whose orders the operation was conducted, intensifying frustration among party ranks. However, the video could not be independently verified, PTI reported. 

According to reports, the raid was prompted by allegations that a large sum of cash was stored at Gharai’s residence.

Condemning the move, BJD senior vice-president Debi Prasad Mishra claimed the raid was carried out without a search warrant or a legitimate reason. “The raid team claimed they acted on the Election Commission’s orders, but failed to produce an official copy,” Mishra told reporters. He also noted that Gharai was away at his panchayat for election-related activities when the search took place.

Related Content
Related Content

Earlier, police had conducted similar searches at the Congress office in Nuapada, drawing criticism from opposition parties.

At a press conference in Bhubaneswar, BJD leaders demanded action against the Nuapada district collector, who also functions as the district election officer, and the superintendent of police. A party delegation submitted a petition to Chief Electoral Officer RS Goapalan, alleging misuse of administrative machinery in favor of the ruling BJP.

“The ruling BJP, fearing defeat, has resorted to unethical tactics and has even brought leaders from Chhattisgarh to mislead voters. Soon after the DGP’s visit to Nuapada, local police officials received unwritten instructions to support the BJP. Following this, the Collector and SP began acting in a partisan manner, intimidating BJD leaders and workers and attempting to influence voters,” alleged BJD leader Lenin Mohanty. He further claimed that nearly 500 individuals brought from Chhattisgarh by the BJP impersonated police personnel to harass voters and BJD supporters in the constituency.

Rejecting the allegations, BJP leader Manoj Mohapatra stated, “BJD leaders should understand basic principles. During election time, when the Model Code of Conduct is in force, the administration and police operate under the Election Commission. Neither the party nor the state government had any role in the raid on the BJD leader’s rented house in Nuapada.”

With PTI inputs 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Nepal Vs USA Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: Rhinos Finish Strong; US Need 272 For Win|NEP 271/10 (49.5)

  2. New Zealand Vs England Live Score, 3rd ODI: BlackCaps Stutter In Pursuit Of 223-Run Target | NZ 191/7 (36.3)

  3. India Vs South Africa Final, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Five Things You Need To Know

  4. Shreyas Iyer Discharged From Sydney Hospital After Minor Procedure For Spleen Laceration

  5. ICC Women's World Cup 2025: India's Road To Final - Match By Match Journey

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rohan Bopanna Retires: Indian Tennis Legend, 45, Says Goodbye After 20 Years On Tour

  2. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  3. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

  4. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

  5. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Dularchand Yadav Killing: Fears Of Return Of Jungle Raj Could Dent Nitish Kumar's 'Sushasan Babu' Image

  2. Mokama On Edge: Is It Back To Jungle Raj As Political Rivals Clash Ahead Of Bihar Elections 2025

  3. Heavy Rains from Cyclone Montha Swell Krishna River; Officials Warn of Flood Risk

  4. At Least 2,790 Indians Returned From US After Living Illegally, Says Government

  5. Beyond Legacy: Jagriti Thakur’s First Time In Bihar Electoral Fray

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. US Seeks Pakistan’s Cooperation In Critical Minerals As China Tightens Grip On Global Supply Chains

  2. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

  3. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  4. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  5. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

World News

  1. Mass Killing In Sudan’s Darfur Region Visible From Space

  2. Israel Returns 30 Palestinian Bodies To Gaza In Latest Ceasefire Exchange

  3. Sudan Civil War: At Least 1,500 Reportedly Killed in Two Days as El-Fasher Falls to RSF, Army Withdraws

  4. Pakistan, Afghanistan Agree To Resume Peace Talks, Renew Border Ceasefire Efforts

  5. Pakistan’s Military Confirms 11 Personnel And 40 Civilian Deaths During Four Day Conflict

Latest Stories

  1. Punjab and Haryana November Weather Forecast: Clear Skies Give Way to Western Disturbance

  2. Two Much Review | How To Be A Formula Feminist

  3. Srikakulam Temple Stampede: Several Feared Dead At Kasibugga Venkateswara Temple In AP

  4. Daily Horoscope For November 1, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Leo, Sagittarius, And Capricorn

  5. Weekly Horoscope For November 2–8, 2025: Promising Financial Gains For Cancer, Virgo & Aquarius, Caution For Aries

  6. Jungle Raj Still Casts A Long Shadow Over Bihar Politics

  7. Shahdara Bar Association Bans Police Entry Into Karkardooma Courts After Misconduct Allegations

  8. Baahubali The Epic Box Office Collection Day 1: SS Rajamouli's Film Starring Prabhas Off To A Strong Start