Jharkhand Election: Sarna Tribe Calls for Separate Religion Code Recognition

As Jharkhand Assembly elections are all set to take place in two phases on November 13 and November 20, the demand for a separate Sarna Religion Code for tribals has emerged as a key issue. In Jharkhand, there are around 42 lakh Sarna followers which makes them the largest population of Sarna Tribe. For many tribals, the need to recognise Sarna as a distinct religion is essential for preserving their identity and culture. Bablu Munda, President of Kendriya Sarna Samiti, said that tribals should have a separate religious identity similar to other religious groups including Hinduism, Christianity and Islam. He also spoke about the conversions of the tribal population that have been happening. He emphasises that the land of Tribals and the safety of their daughters are under attack in Jharkhand. He also talks about Sanatan and Sarna being two different religions. He stresses that their worship and belief practices are unique and deserve their own identity. Sanatan has appropriated all our traditions and culture and made their own. He also said that politicians only woo Tribals for voting and didn't do anything for them.