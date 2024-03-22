Sara Ali Khan

We all know how gracefully Sara Ali Khan pulls off her saree looks. Recently, she was spotted in the city for the screening of 'Ae Watan Mere Watan', where she opted to wear a semi-sheer black saree. The look was simple yet elegant. The saree came with golden prints all over it and the hot pink lining along the borders made it stand out. She tied her hair and opted for subtle makeup to complete her look.