It's Saturday and we are back with this week's best-dressed celebs in Bollywood. Many were spotted in the city while stepping out for various events and parties, putting their best fashion foot forward. These celebs have impressed the fashion police with their sartorial picks.
Have a look at the Bollywood celebs who were best-dressed this week.
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently on a promotional spree for her upcoming film, 'The Crew'. She recently stepped out in a sexy black dress to launch the 'Crew' song 'Choli Ke Peeche'. She wore a black halter-neck top with a thigh-high skirt of the same colour. She completed her look with a pair of silver pumps. The diva opted for soft wavy and wore minimal make-up. Bebo looked stunning in her attire.
Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor was recently spotted at an event where she was seen in a sexy beige gown with a plunging neckline. She turned heads with her look. She was flaunting her svelte figure in the outfit.
Sara Ali Khan
We all know how gracefully Sara Ali Khan pulls off her saree looks. Recently, she was spotted in the city for the screening of 'Ae Watan Mere Watan', where she opted to wear a semi-sheer black saree. The look was simple yet elegant. The saree came with golden prints all over it and the hot pink lining along the borders made it stand out. She tied her hair and opted for subtle makeup to complete her look.
Ananya Panday
Ananya Panday dazzled during Femina X Mama Earth Beautiful Indian Awards 2024. She was in a long sequinned golden dress and opted for sleek hairstyle. She wore kohl and opted for nude lips.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Samantha has a great dressing sense and she always impresses her fans with her looks. For the Amazon Prime Video event that was held recently, she opted for a metallic ensemble. She wore a silver metal-crafted blouse and black flared pants and chose to wore minimal makeup. She got a thumbs up for her fans for her look.
Vaani Kapoor
Vaani Kapoor slipped into a floral strapless high-low dress for an award night. The dress came with a billowing balloon hem with a structured corset. She kept her hair open and wore no jewellery.
Which look did you like the most? Do let us know your views.