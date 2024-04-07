'Crew' which hit the theatres on March 29, has finally crossed the 50 crore mark at the Indian box office on the ninth day of its release. On day 9, the heist-comedy earned Rs 5.25 crore, as per a report in Sacnilk. So, the total box office collection of Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon starrer stands at Rs 52.7 crore at the domestic box office. Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, the movie also starred Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma in special appearances.
On day 1, it opened to great numbers of Rs 9.25 crore, on day 2, also, it minted the same amount as day 1. On day 3, 'Crew' witnessed a growth in its business by minting Rs 10.5 core. On day 4, the collections declined as the film pocketed only Rs 4.2 crore, on day 5 also, it saw a further drop. The film earned Rs 3.75 crore. On day 6, it amassed Rs 3.3 crore and on day 7, the heist-comedy raked in Rs 3 crore. On day 8, 'Crew' collected Rs 3.75 crore and on day 9, it saw a huge surge by minting Rs 5.25 crore (early estimates).
'Crew' managed to earn Rs 94.58 crore in eight days. So, it's inching closer to enter the coveted Rs 100 crore club. As per reports, it was released in 2000 theatres. It is said to be made on a budget of Rs 60 crore.
On April 10, two mega movies are releasing- 'Maidaan' and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'. So, in that case, 'Crew' will be facing a tough competition with these two biggies. But by that time, it will cross Rs 100 crore mark globally.
In Outlook India review, Garima Das gave Crew 3 out of 5 stars and wrote, ''Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti entertained me to the core in this outrageous heist comedy. Thanks to Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor for backing such a fresh stuff. This light-hearted comedy was much needed in today's time. 'Crew' has everything we want in a comedy-frivolous, entertaining and glamour.''.