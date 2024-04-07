On day 1, it opened to great numbers of Rs 9.25 crore, on day 2, also, it minted the same amount as day 1. On day 3, 'Crew' witnessed a growth in its business by minting Rs 10.5 core. On day 4, the collections declined as the film pocketed only Rs 4.2 crore, on day 5 also, it saw a further drop. The film earned Rs 3.75 crore. On day 6, it amassed Rs 3.3 crore and on day 7, the heist-comedy raked in Rs 3 crore. On day 8, 'Crew' collected Rs 3.75 crore and on day 9, it saw a huge surge by minting Rs 5.25 crore (early estimates).