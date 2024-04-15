Watch: Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon Walk The Ramp For Manish Malhotra's Special Showcase At Namo Ghat In Varanasi

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, along with popular actress Kriti Sanon, was elated to walk the ramp on the banks of River Ganga in Varanasi on Sunday, April 14. The fashion show against the backdrop of Namo Ghat was organized by renowned fashion designer, Manish Malhotra.
The theme of the event was ‘Banarasi Saree- a Tapestry of Indian Culture & Craftsmen’ and several videos of the two actors from the event, looking ethereal have taken social media by storm.
Speaking highly of the event, Singh said, “I was talking to the other models backstage that we have walked in many fashion shows, but this is once in a lifetime opportunity. Walking on the banks of river Ganga felt a million times better than walking at Mumbai’s 5-star banquet. This event showcases the exquisite craftsmanship of our weaver community. We deeply appreciate everything Shri Narendra Modi has done to protect and promote the weaver community. The vibrations and energy of this day are unforgettable. PM Narendra Modi has absolutely changed Kashi in these 10 years.”
Sanon also continued to talk about the city’s heritage and how it’s been promoted. “The best part about the Banarasi saree is that the weavers weave only one saree of a kind. It takes days to weave one piece. This thing should be taken out into the world. I am glad that I could be part of this initiative. Kashi is a very good example of Vikas Bhi Virasat Bhi.”
Manish Malhotra also took to his Instagram to share a picture of himself with his “two special muses.”
Ahead of the event, the stars, along with Malhotra, had also offered their prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, donning simple traditional attires.
Ranveer and Kriti opened up about their special visit while speaking with ANI. “I cannot express in words the experience that I have had today. Lifelong I have been a devotee of lord Shiva and I have come here for the first time. Next time I want to come here along with my mother,” said the actor. The actress added, “I came here ten years ago for an ad shoot but had no time. However, this time, I got the opportunity to go to the Kashi Vishwanath temple. I feel blessed. There is a vibration and energy in the city.”
On the professional front, Singh will next be seen in ‘Singham Again’ and then in ‘Don 3.’ Sanon, on the other hand, will soon be seen in ‘Do Patti.’