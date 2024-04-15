Watch: Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon Walk The Ramp For Manish Malhotra's Special Showcase At Namo Ghat In Varanasi

Ranveer and Kriti opened up about their special visit while speaking with ANI. “I cannot express in words the experience that I have had today. Lifelong I have been a devotee of lord Shiva and I have come here for the first time. Next time I want to come here along with my mother,” said the actor. The actress added, “I came here ten years ago for an ad shoot but had no time. However, this time, I got the opportunity to go to the Kashi Vishwanath temple. I feel blessed. There is a vibration and energy in the city.”