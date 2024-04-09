How To Slay The Black Saree Look This Festive Season? Janhvi Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon Share Inspiration

The appeal of a black saree is ageless, and certain actors have easily taken this traditional style to new heights. These women not only excel in their fashion avatars, but they also have a unique style for wearing the black saree with beauty and grace. Their style statement is something that fans want to copy and add to their own collections. With today being Gudi Padwa, Navratri just having started and with the festivities of Eid coming in a few days, we thought it’s best to give you all some of the choicest black-saree looks for this festive season.