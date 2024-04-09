Art & Entertainment

How To Slay The Black Saree Look This Festive Season? Janhvi Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon Share Inspiration

As the festivities of Gudi Padwa, Eid and Navratri are here, everyone is looking for a new style to carry this season. Keeping in trends with the symphony of styles, here are a few black-saree looks that are definitely going to make you stand out this festive season.

Janhvi Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon Photo: Instagram
The appeal of a black saree is ageless, and certain actors have easily taken this traditional style to new heights. These women not only excel in their fashion avatars, but they also have a unique style for wearing the black saree with beauty and grace. Their style statement is something that fans want to copy and add to their own collections. With today being Gudi Padwa, Navratri just having started and with the festivities of Eid coming in a few days, we thought it’s best to give you all some of the choicest black-saree looks for this festive season.

So, without further ado, let’s take a look at a few actresses that have perfected the black saree look and they’ve became fashion and style trendsetters:

1. Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani
Kiara Advani Photo: Instagram
Queen of Versatility Kiara Advani paired her basic yet stunning Manish Malhotra see-through black saree with a low-cut top with a sweetheart neckline. To round off the ensemble, she added a traditional gold necklace with green beads and a little bindi.

2. Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone Photo: Instagram
The only thing better than a tiny black dress is a classic black sari. Deepika Padukone stole our hearts with her all-black monochrome saree with gold borders that stood out! The actress paired it with a full-sleeved ‘bandhgala’ blouse embellished with gold jhumkas.

3. Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon Photo: Instagram
Kriti Sanon looked lovely in her transparent black saree and gold top, glammed up for Diwali. Kriti looked stunning in her net saree, which she accessorized with a gold choker and studs. The ideal minimum makeup elevated the look beyond average.

4. Diana Penty

Diana Penty
Diana Penty Photo: Instagram
Diana Penty looked electrifying in her full-sleeved shirt with twist, which included a collar and tie. With bold diamond jewellery, she elevated her outfit. Her crimson lips were like the cherry on top of the cake!

5. Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor Photo: Instagram
A saree brings forth a woman’s true charm, and Janhvi Kapoor looks stunning in this black saree and black bindi! Her full-sleeved embroidered blouse and glowy golden cosmetics make it difficult to take our eyes off her.

Which look among these are you going to sport this festive season? Share your picks with us.

