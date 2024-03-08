How To Nail The Unconventional Saree Look This Women’s Day? Malaika Arora, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif Share Some Inspiration

The world is celebrating International Women’s Day today. On this day, people from all sectors take time out to recognise the importance of women in today’s society. This day is the perfect occasion to commemorate the eternal symbol of grace, elegance and tradition – saree. While traditional ways of sporting a saree have been common for centuries, but new-age women are constantly looking for how they can sport this traditional wear in a more quirky and modern way.

So, what better way to celebrate this Women’s Day than by taking some much-needed fashion advice from some of your favourite B-Townies? Here are some of the most popular Bollywood beauties who constantly keep making waves with their style statement, and today, we bring you a few times when they’ve showcases an unconventional saree look. Check ’em out: