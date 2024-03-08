How To Nail The Unconventional Saree Look This Women’s Day? Malaika Arora, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif Share Some Inspiration

The world is celebrating International Women’s Day today. On this day, people from all sectors take time out to recognise the importance of women in today’s society. This day is the perfect occasion to commemorate the eternal symbol of grace, elegance and tradition – saree. While traditional ways of sporting a saree have been common for centuries, but new-age women are constantly looking for how they can sport this traditional wear in a more quirky and modern way.
So, what better way to celebrate this Women’s Day than by taking some much-needed fashion advice from some of your favourite B-Townies? Here are some of the most popular Bollywood beauties who constantly keep making waves with their style statement, and today, we bring you a few times when they’ve showcases an unconventional saree look. Check ’em out:
1. Alia Bhatt
Turning heads with some of the most unique saree choices, Alia Bhatt effortlessly combines tradition with modernity.
2. Katrina Kaif
Keep it simple yet looking oh-so-elegant, Katrina Kaif showcases a timeless appeal which goes on to prove that less is indeed more.
3. Malaika Arora
Refreshing take on a completely traditional wear makes Malaika Arora look exceptionally gorgeous. She manages to keep it bold yet very experimental.
4. Jacqueline Fernandez
Always proving that unconventional details can end up giving a limpid touch of drama and glamour, Jacqueline Fernandes shows her fashion-forward sense of style.
5. Sobhita Dhulipala
Draping in a unique way, Sobhita Dhulipala reinvents a classing design and flaunts her eye for detail with a tinge of creativity in an innovative design.
Which among these looks is your favourite? Share your thoughts with us.
Also, here’s wishing everyone a very happy Women’s Day.