Fashion

How To Nail The Perfect All-Black Look For Your Next Party? Birthday Boy Vijay Deverakonda Gives Some Fashion Inspiration

If you’re looking at how to get the perfect black-outfit look for this season, then look no further. On his 35th birthday, here’s looking at a few of Vijay Deverakonda’s all-black outfits which you can carry for any occasion.

Vijay Deverakonda Photo: Instagram
An all-black outfit is something that every man should have in his wardrobe. It is something that can accentuate your look even on the dullest of days. If you’re someone who is looking or some inspiration when it comes to picking out the perfect all-black look, then look no further.

On his 35th birthday today, Vijay Deverakonda is here with some much-needed fashion motivation for you to make you look your best in your next party.

There is no doubt that Vijay Deverakonda is one of the biggest fashion icons across the country when it comes to film stars. His sense of style is something that always receives praise from everyone. He has been giving fashion goals to an entire generation of youngsters and adults. He has made headlines for this looks every now and then, and his fans have always loved him in an all-black avatar.

So, without further ado, let us celebrate his birthday by taking you through some of Vijay Deverakonda’s all-black outfits with which he has always been wooing audiences:

1. Bold In Black

Vijay Deverakonda carries his inbuilt swag and charm with him wherever he goes. The actor was recently seen wearing a velvet black suit with silver buttons and looked like an absolute treat!

2. Black On Black

Vijay Deverakonda shared a picture where he is seen wearing black pants and a long black shirt, he paired the look with black shoes.

3. Keeping It Casual

Vijay Deverakonda’s pictures from the New Year Diaries speak a lot about his love for black outfits. The actor's personality has the power to carry every look, and in the casual black shirt, his appearance looks smashing, and the smile he releases adds charm to his personality.

4. Handsome In Black

Vijay Deverakonda is seen wearing an up to down leather look here. He paired a leather that has white strips running through its shoulders with pants that have the same detailing. 

5. King Of Comfort

Vijay Deverakonda is seen sporting dhoti pants which he has paired with a long kurta and this outfit screams comfort.

So, which among these looks of Vijay Deverakonda is your favourite? Share your thoughts with us.

Also, wishing Vijay Devrakonda a very happy birthday.

