Best Dressed This Week: From Kriti Sanon To Shilpa Shetty, 5 Celebs Who Turned Heads With Their Fashion Choices

In the week that passed, our favourite stars were seen in their most stylish outfits, giving us major fashion inspiration.

Instagram
Kriti Sanon and Shilpa Shetty Photo: Instagram
info_icon

It’s almost mid-April, and over the course of the month, we have seen several celebrities serving us with sartorial choices that remain unmatched. While there have been a host of spring/summer looks to get inspiration from, the B-town celebs are leaving no stone unturned to prove that there’s an amping up of the fashion game in the days ahead. In the week that passed, our favourite stars were seen in their most stylish outfits and made heads turn with their picks. So here’s a look at the best-dressed celebrities of the week.

Kriti Sanon’s all-white look 

Kriti Sanon was seen recently in an ivory co-ord set by Deme, which consisted of a high-neck mesh top, a bralette and a draped skirt. She paired her skirt with a pleated bralette, and minimal hair and makeup.

Preity Zinta’s elegant attire

At Sohail Khan’s Eid party, Preity Zinta turned heads in a stunning sharara set with heavy silver embroidery. The black kurta, which had intricate silver embroidery, added a glitzy touch and she paired it up with floor-grazing sharara pants, creating a balanced silhouette. 

Malaika Arora’s summer fashion

Malaika makes sure to turn heads with effortless fashion. Recently, she was seen in a chic white Miu Miu maxi dress, which was adorned with intricate embroidery. The floor-length dress boasted slender spaghetti straps with a V-shaped neckline, with the dress's yoke featuring the brand's iconic logo. 

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s chill vibes

The denim-on-denim trend has not faded over the years, and we have seen several  celebs acing this look. Kareena Kapoor Khan recently embraced this trend as she made her way to Rhea Kapoor’s house. She chose to wear a blue denim shirt adorned with collars and pockets, and paired it up with denim flared pants, which were perfectly tailored to accentuate her look. The actress opted for a diamond choker necklace, striking snake print heels and her beloved black Jane Birkin bag to complete her look. 

Shilpa Shetty’s sparkling outfit

Shilpa Shetty’s love for sarees is not unknown, and the actress was recently seen in a beautiful pink saree crafted by designer Tarun Tahiliani. The high-waisted mermaid skirt had an unique gathered design at the front and the blouse with a cropped hem highlighted her impeccable frame. The neckline boasted of sparkling sequins, adding a touch of glamour to the entire look, which she completed further with diamond stacked bracelets and earrings. 

Which look did you like the best?

