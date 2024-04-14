Best Dressed This Week: From Kriti Sanon To Shilpa Shetty, 5 Celebs Who Turned Heads With Their Fashion Choices

It’s almost mid-April, and over the course of the month, we have seen several celebrities serving us with sartorial choices that remain unmatched. While there have been a host of spring/summer looks to get inspiration from, the B-town celebs are leaving no stone unturned to prove that there’s an amping up of the fashion game in the days ahead. In the week that passed, our favourite stars were seen in their most stylish outfits and made heads turn with their picks. So here’s a look at the best-dressed celebrities of the week.