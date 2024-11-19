Fit-Checks, AI, And A Fembot Gone Rogue

Lisa Haydon’s famous dialogue, from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, flirting with the word “Vaatavaran” plays. A girl in her 20s appears on our screen. First clad in a white linen dress, then a skirt with a tank top, she follows this up with a few more sartorial changes. She is pairing clothes with different atmospheres determined by different social settings. Another young woman on Instagram, in her mid 20s, hypothesises the perfect dinner for her potential husband. Accompanied by the Arijit Singh song “Aaj Se Teri,” she prepares a handsome meal and urges her viewers to share her reel with their “pasandida mard” (favourite man). Yet another shares what she wore to college during the week, ranging from a saree to a floral dress. The song “Tere Bina Na Guzaara E” forms the background score, while her caption reads, “Because we don’t leave home without fit-checks.” A girl performs a “Get Ready With Me” (GRWM) video as she puts together an outfit for a date with a boy who ghosted her four years ago. A young doctor titles her reel “Me practicing being a housewife after struggling in the medical world.” We see her help an elderly woman cook in a village. The comments beneath her video show discomfort at the length of her crop top, its low neckline.