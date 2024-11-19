Art & Entertainment

Fit-Checks, AI, And A Fembot Gone Rogue

Diffused and intangible, patriarchy perpetually exists in the subtext of our communication networks. But can it function efficiently in our vast tech system?

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
GRWM Video on Social Media
GRWM Video on Social Media Photo: iStock
info_icon

Lisa Haydon’s famous dialogue, from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, flirting with the word “Vaatavaran” plays. A girl in her 20s appears on our screen. First clad in a white linen dress, then a skirt with a tank top, she follows this up with a few more sartorial changes. She is pairing clothes with different atmospheres determined by different social settings. Another young woman on Instagram, in her mid 20s, hypothesises the perfect dinner for her potential husband. Accompanied by the Arijit Singh song “Aaj Se Teri,” she prepares a handsome meal and urges her viewers to share her reel with their “pasandida mard” (favourite man). Yet another shares what she wore to college during the week, ranging from a saree to a floral dress. The song “Tere Bina Na Guzaara E” forms the background score, while her caption reads, “Because we don’t leave home without fit-checks.” A girl performs a “Get Ready With Me” (GRWM) video as she puts together an outfit for a date with a boy who ghosted her four years ago. A young doctor titles her reel “Me practicing being a housewife after struggling in the medical world.” We see her help an elderly woman cook in a village. The comments beneath her video show discomfort at the length of her crop top, its low neckline.

Garnering anywhere between 1 to 30 million views on Instagram, this type of content — focused on beauty, fashion, food and care — offers exciting financial avenues to creators with sizeable followers. Thereby, it enables them to lead affluent lifestyles. But it also feeds the code of a re(de)generative algorithm that reinforces the rules of a society, which brought about its technological existence. The performance of gender in the above cases is familiar. Yet, we see it undercut in novel ways.

In an attempt to disrupt this mimetic digital space, a relatively small group of young women occasionally appear on our phone screens getting ready, applying makeup or cooking as they discuss political and social affairs of the world. Their aim, it seems, is to bypass the algorithm and avoid the platform’s shadow banning. Nevertheless, an aggregate of the comments under these two categories of content reveals that power structures operate in the virtual space if not identically, then synchronously with the physical one. Though they utilise a viral format, women talking about political affairs neither form the norm nor can protect themselves from online abuse.

This is but a fragment of one dimension of the virtual space. A recent study by UNESCO on gender bias built into Artificial Intelligence (AI) is aptly summarised by its Director for Gender Equality, Saniye Gulser Corat: “Obedient and obliging machines that pretend to be women are entering our homes, cars and offices.” In reference to Amazon’s Alexa, Apple’s Siri, and Microsoft’s Cortana, this study outlines traits such as servility, even-temperament, politeness, and subservience embodied by these systems as deemed fit for the voice of a woman.

Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK - IMDB
How Raj And DK Learned To Stop Worrying And Start Loving The Studio Set-Up

BY Tatsam Mukherjee

On one hand, perpetuating a stereotype—where male voices are associated with authority and power, and female voices with assistance and care—mirrors the condition of our socio-political order. On the other, it exposes the supposedly “objective” technological sphere as carrying the same biases against an entire sex. Otherwise, what explains the inspiration behind the name Cortana, borrowed from an A.I. character in the Halo video game franchise, portrayed as a sensuous, unclothed woman?

When we zoom a little further, we encounter avatars of young women being assaulted and abused in the virtual gaming world. As the gaming-industry booms in India, girl gamers report receiving daily rape-threats, similar to what occurs with a host of women globally on social media. Earlier this year, the UK began investigating the rape of a teenage girl in metaverse as the public discourse grappled with the differences between simulated rape and real rape.

Instagram reels of young women invested in beauty and fashion, nurturing the household, cooking for their husbands and children exist alongside disembodied female voices of AI promptly obeying commands, and rampant sexual aggression towards women in the virtual world. Considered together, these create an aesthetic of the popular feminine on the internet. Perhaps—not new from an ideological standpoint—the simultaneity and continuous replication of these images trigger a tactile response, leading to a speculation: Has patriarchy become a spectre in the digital world? Diffused and intangible, it perpetually exists in the subtext of our communication networks.

Selling a crafted self in a Martha-Stewart-like fashion both upholds a historical standard for women and helps its creators profit from it. Due to this monetisation, the once unpaid labour of cooking, managing a household and sustaining a youthful appearance seems remunerated. The figure of the patriarch—who controlled the flow of money in and out of the house—is uniquely eliminated from this domain. Curiously, a commercialisation of the spectacle of traditional femininity encourages its own reproduction. It no longer needs to be anchored in the figure of the father or the husband.

But this vast tech system harbouring the phantom of patriarchy surely cannot be imagined as stable, efficiently functioning. Is the sweet violence of freedom lost in this world? SIFRA (Super Intelligent Female Robot Automation) played by Kriti Sanon in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, 2024) helps us out of this quandary. Having participated in all the rituals befitting a perfect daughter-in-law as well as existing in the service of the film’s stereotypical visualisation of a heterosexual couple, Sanon’s fembot ultimately malfunctions. Before forcing a tonal shift in the filmic space and chewing up comedy to embrace horror, Sifra’s tragedy is that of a robot who cannot escape the charge of femininity.

She haunts the palatial venue of her wedding with Aryan (Shahid Kapoor) and ultimately burns that edifice down. Moreover, in a fascinating escape from marriage, she unleashes brute force on Aryan and his family. Her capacity for danger is reflected in the eerie soundscape that follows her movements. In a Kabir 2.0 avatar, Kapoor strikes three blows on her as she advances to set the entire city of Delhi ablaze. She falls, the machine breaks down. But this collapse merely soothes a terrified spirit of patriarchy. For Sifra has already signified the glitch as an anarchic force.

Sifra from Teri Baaton Main Aisa Uljha Jiya
Sifra from Teri Baaton Main Aisa Uljha Jiya Photo: IMDB
info_icon

The malfunction is realised at that point where her actions get divorced from semantic and cultural contexts—allowing her unbridled autonomy. Ushering in the glitch, she corrupts the system that engineered her. In an interview, Sanon revealed that Sifra going rogue was her favourite episode in the film. Prior to the glitch, her gestures were extremely rhythmic, her movements measured. She embodied a machine customised to suit the needs of an individual. In contrast, the unrestrained twitching, convulsing, linguistically breaking down felt liberating. Sanon emphasised that Sifra functions smoothly, like a Euclidian surface, while operating under a working code. However, when she malfunctions, she integrates the texture of instability—in human terms, we call it madness. This fleeting glimpse of freedom offered by a rogue robot bride is what unravels our neatly stitched world of technology.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Women's Tour Of Australia: Shafali Verma Dropped, Harleen Deol Returns To ODI Squad
  2. Champions Trophy: PCB Rejects Hybrid Model, Seeks BCCI's Reason For Travel Refusal - Report
  3. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Virat Kohli Will Have His Moments, Hopefully Not Too Many, Says AUS's Travis Head
  4. NPL 2024: Fixtures, Broadcasters Revealed For Inaugural Edition - Check Details
  5. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024-25: Shami Included In Bengal's 22-Member Squad For SMAT
Football News
  1. Nations League: Spain Edge Already-Relegated Switzerland 3-2 To Stay Unbeaten
  2. Nations League: Denmark Stave Off Serbia Challenge In 0-0 Draw, Storm Into Quarter-Finals
  3. Nations League: Croatia Rally To Hold Portugal 1-1, Enter Quarter-Finals
  4. Nations League: Andy Robertson's Late Header Helps Scotland Pip Poland 2-1
  5. Football Transfers: Jonathan David Names Barcelona As Dream Club Amid Lille Uncertainty
Tennis News
  1. Rafael Nadal On Why He's Retiring Now, Not Next Year: 'I Don’t Need to Say Goodbye Everywhere'
  2. Rafael Nadal's Career In Numbers Before Farewell At Davis Cup Final 8
  3. Davis Cup 2024 Finals: Nadal, Alcaraz Sweat It Out
  4. Emma Raducanu Takes Pride In 'Unheard Of' Achievement; Raring To Go In 2025
  5. Billie Jean King Cup: Swiatek Bests Paolini, Keeps Poland In Fight For Place In Final
Hockey News
  1. China 3-0 Malaysia Hockey Semi-Final Live Score, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: Qiuchan Strikes As CHN Take Lead
  2. India Announce 20-Member Squad For Men's Junior Asia Cup: Amir Ali To Lead Coach PR Sreejesh's Side
  3. South Korea Vs Thailand Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: When, Where To Watch Fifth-Sixth Place Match
  4. India Vs Japan Semi-Final, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: Unbeaten Hosts Start As Favourites
  5. India Vs Japan Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When And Where To Watch Semi-Final 2 Between IND And JPN

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: November 19, 2024
  2. Delhi Pollution: Environment Minister Gopal Rai Urges Centre To Give Approval For Artificial Rain
  3. Delhi's Air Pollution: Slow Murder A Decade In The Making 
  4. PM Modi At G20: Focus On 'Food, Fuel, Fertilizer'; Meetings With World Leaders To Strengthen Ties
  5. Election Wrap: NCP(SP)'s Anil Deshmukh, BJP MLA's Sister Attacked; Rahul Gandhi Called 'Chota Popat' Amid Slogan Row
Entertainment News
  1. Fit-Checks, AI, And A Fembot Gone Rogue
  2. Pather Panchali Actress Uma Dasgupta Dies At 84
  3. IFFI 2024: AR Rahman To Pay Tribute To Lata Mangeshkar
  4. Nayanthara Vs Dhanush: The Legal Feud Over A Documentary 
  5. Emergency: Kangana Ranaut Starrer Finally Gets Release Date
US News
  1. NYC Issues First Drought Warning In 22 Years; Aqueduct Repairing Paused To Boost Water Supply
  2. Elon Musk's Space X Successfully Launches India's Communication Satellite GSAT-N2
  3. Some Arab Americans Who Voted For Trump Concerned About His Pro-Israel Cabinet Picks
  4. US: Two Separate Shootings In New Orleans Kill 2, Injure 10 Along Parade Route
  5. US Cabinet: Trump Picks Energy Secy; Elon Musk Asks Public To Suggest Treasury Secy | Latest
World News
  1. Increased Russian Attacks, 4 Million Displaced And No End In Sight | 1000 Days Of Ukraine War
  2. China: Numerous Children Injured By Vehicle At School Gate In Hunan Province
  3. Hong Kong: 45 Pro-Democracy Activists Jailed For 4 To 10 Years In Biggest National Security Case
  4. NYC Issues First Drought Warning In 22 Years; Aqueduct Repairing Paused To Boost Water Supply
  5. Canada: Indian-Origin Woman Found Dead In Walmart Oven, Police Rules Out Foul Play | Details
Latest Stories
  1. Decoding Your Birth Date: The Hidden Numerological Insights Behind Your Birthday
  2. NPL 2024: Fixtures, Broadcasters Revealed For Inaugural Edition - Check Details
  3. Horoscope Today, November 19, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For Your Zodiac Sign
  4. COP29 Deadlock And A Rebuke From India
  5. Anmol Bishnoi, Brother Of Jailed Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Detained In US
  6. Manipur: Another Body Found; NDA MLAs Skip Meeting With CM; 'Coffin Rally' By Kuki-Zo Orgs Today
  7. India Women's Tour Of Australia: Shafali Verma Dropped, Harleen Deol Returns To ODI Squad
  8. Delhi AQI 'Severe Plus': Schools, Universities Switch To Online Mode; GRAP IV In Place | Top Points