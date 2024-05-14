Farah Khan Says Rising Entourage Cost Of Stars Needs To Be Controlled: Woh Producers Pe Bohot Bhaari Padta Hai

“The good change is that the industry is far more organised today, people come on time, there is a studio system in place, so all the contracts are proper, kisi ke paise koi khaa nahi sakta hai. The bad change is that, earlier, the industry would function on relationships. So, if I wanted something, I would directly call the actor. Now, I will have to meet the manager’s sub manager, then the manager will meet, after that the agency will meet! It has all become very clinical. The inter-personal relations have been ruined because of this.”