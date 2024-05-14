Art & Entertainment

Farah Khan Says Rising Entourage Cost Of Stars Needs To Be Controlled: Woh Producers Pe Bohot Bhaari Padta Hai

After Kriti Sanon, Farah Khan is the latest celebrity to address the rising entourage cost of actors in the Hindi film industry.

Farah Khan
In the past few months, several big-ticket films like Ajay Devgn’s ‘Maidaan’ and Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff’s ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, have failed to make a mark at the box office despite their massive budgets. It has certainly put a spotlight on the exorbitant fees actors are charging these days, including their entourage cost.

Joining the discussion, filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan mentioned that there needs to be a control over rising entourage cost of actors since it burdens the producers. Revealing how stars often come on set with a team of nine people, who have nothing to do with the actor's work on screen, Farah, in an interview with Twin Encounter, talked about the changes Bollywood has undergone over the years. 

“The good change is that the industry is far more organised today, people come on time, there is a studio system in place, so all the contracts are proper, kisi ke paise koi khaa nahi sakta hai. The bad change is that, earlier, the industry would function on relationships. So, if I wanted something, I would directly call the actor. Now, I will have to meet the manager’s sub manager, then the manager will meet, after that the agency will meet! It has all become very clinical. The inter-personal relations have been ruined because of this.”

Farah further highlighted the rising overhead costs in making films, and said that she would like to see a change in the entourage cost, which has become too much. “An actress comes with nine people, an actor comes with eight people. That is a waste of resources. That cost is nowhere to be seen in the film! That needs to be controlled a bit. Woh producers pe bohot bhaari padta hai,” Farah said.

Farah, who made her directorial debut 20 years ago with ‘Main Hoon Na’, started her career as an assistant director and would give claps on sets. “My job was also to dress people in their costume, so if there is a crowd of 100 people, I would have to do that as well. I started working in 1990 in Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar,” she said. 

Om Shanti Om, Farah Khan
'Om Shanti Om', Farah Khan


Lastly, Farah recalled how she discovered Deepika Padukone, who made her screen debut with ‘Om Shanti Om’, and signed off, “I had seen some ad of Deepika and I had felt that this girl should be a heroine! She came to meet me at my house, she was wearing a plain white kurta, she had no makeup and was looking beautiful! Back then, I told her I would cast her opposite Zayed Khan in Happy New Year but if you are very good, I will cast you opposite Shah Rukh Khan.”

