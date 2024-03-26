Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan and Shah Rukh Khan share a great bond. They have always been with each other at good and bad times. Shah Rukh also worked with Farah as he appeared in her films like 'Main Hoon Na' and 'Om Shanti Om'. In an interview, Farah revealed that Shah Rukh was the first person to know that she was expecting triplets other than her family.
In an interview for Nova IVF Fertility’s YouTube channel, Farah Khan revealed that she conceived while shooting 'Om Shanti Om'. She also recalled how SRK comforted her while she was crying after failing to conceive.
Farah said, “For the first five-six months, there were only lows, because they were retrieving eggs and planting them, and I don’t know how many times I must have gone under general anaesthesia. The first time I went to the doctor I was so sure that I was pregnant, but I literally got my period in her office. So I used to be sobbing all the way back to the shoot''.
She added, ''One day, in the middle of the day, I got a call from the doctor, and she said it’s not happened this time. We were shooting a comic scene, and Shah Rukh knew something was wrong, because I was going to cry. So, he called for a break and took me into his van, where I sobbed for one hour."
Farah said that when she got the news that she can conceive, she gave the news to her mother first and Shah Rukh was the second person to know. “I said, ‘I have to tell you something’. He looked at me and said, ‘Are you pregnant?’ We still had to finish Darde-e-Disco, and every time he’d remove his shirt I would throw up. He would keep a bucket next to me. He was very sweet, he ordered this lazy boy couch, instead of the director’s chair, so that I could lie down with a mic and shout at people,'' said Farah.
Farah Khan and director Shirish Kunder welcomed their kids- Czar, Anya and Diva in 2008.