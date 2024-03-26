Farah said that when she got the news that she can conceive, she gave the news to her mother first and Shah Rukh was the second person to know. “I said, ‘I have to tell you something’. He looked at me and said, ‘Are you pregnant?’ We still had to finish Darde-e-Disco, and every time he’d remove his shirt I would throw up. He would keep a bucket next to me. He was very sweet, he ordered this lazy boy couch, instead of the director’s chair, so that I could lie down with a mic and shout at people,'' said Farah.