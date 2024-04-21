Art & Entertainment

Farah Khan Gives A Peek Into Her 'Favourite Things' On Sunday: Tea, Toasted Bread, Butter

Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan offered a glimpse into her 'favourite things' on Sunday, revealing her love for tea and bread butter toast.

Advertisement

Instagram
Farah Khan Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan offered a glimpse into her 'favourite things' on Sunday, revealing her love for tea and bread butter toast.

Farah was last seen as the judge of the celebrity dance reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11' alongside Malaika Arora and Arshad Warsi.

Taking to Instagram stories, the director of 'Main Hoon Na', shared a yummy peek into her Sunday breakfast.

Farah%20Khan%27s%20Story
Farah Khan's Story Photo: Instagram
info_icon

The snap showcased a plate adorned with bread butter toast accompanied by a steaming cup of tea.

She captioned it as: "Sunday #myfavouritethings."

Farah is known for choreographing over 100 songs in more than 80 films. Additionally, she has directed acclaimed movies such as ‘Om Shanti Om’, ‘Tees Maar Khan’, and ‘Happy New Year’.

Advertisement

She is married to filmmaker and film editor Shirish Kunder, and the couple shares three children -- one son and two daughters.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Samridhii Shukla Has THIS To Say About Rumours Of Not Getting Along With Shehzada Dhami
  2. Dibakar Banerjee Reveals Why He Cast Fresh Faces For 'LSD 2', Shares Singers Refusing To Sing Due To 'Provocative' Content
  3. Pakistan Vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch PAK Vs NZ Match Online
  4. Ankita Lokhande Reveals Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Is 'Going Through A Lot', Says She Believes He Will Get Justice Soon
  5. Divyanka Tripathi Breaks Two Bones, To Undergo Surgery; Informs Vivek Dahiya
  6. Israel-Iran News: No Immediate Plan For Retaliation, Says Iran; Air India Suspends Flights To Israel
  7. Lok Sabha Election Phase 1 Voting Ends With 60% Polling; Tripura Records Highest Turnout, Bihar Lowest | Updates
  8. Sports Highlights: Iga Swiatek Pips Emma Raducanu, Enters Stuttgart Open Final