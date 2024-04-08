Is Kriti Sanon Part Of 'No Entry 2'? Here's What We Know

There have been reports of actress Kriti Sanon who is currently basking in the success of 'Crew', will be part of 'No Entry 2'. However, a source stated that these reports are not true. Kriti is not part of the 'No Entry' sequel.
As per a report in News18 Showsha, sources close to the film's production team informed that Kriti Sanon’s name has not been finalized for any role in 'No Entry 2'. A source stated, “Contrary to recent speculations, Kriti Sanon is not a part of ‘No Entry 2.’ Following her success with ‘Crew’, Kriti remains focused on exploring diverse and meatier roles. As of now, she has not signed any new projects.”
Recently, in an interview, Boney Kapoor revealed that Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor are part of the sequel to the 2005 blockbuster, 'No Entry' which was helmed by Anees Bazmee. The original starred Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan, Fardeen Khan, Bipasha Basu, Esha Deol, Lara Dutta, and Celina Jaitly.
Boney told Indian Express that it's a big one and will go on floors by December this year. ''We have got Varun, Arjun and Diljit. There will be a lot of actresses as well,'' he added.
However, he kept the information about the plot under wraps. He said, “Earlier, the concept had spilled over and some films had copied it, or rather ‘adapted’ it. I don’t want to name the film, so it is better not to speak about it. I used to brag about the unusual concept we had but then I found out there was another film that was made with the same concept''.
Coming back to Kriti, her recent release 'Crew' has already crossed the Rs 100 crore mark globally. She will be next seen in 'Do Patti' with Kajol. Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, the mystery thriller is the maiden production of Kriti and writer Kanika Dhillon's Blue Butterfly Films and Kathha Pictures, respectively.