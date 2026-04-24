When History Happens, Sometimes You Know It

The Global Progressive Alliance in Barcelona treated mayors and local representatives as the first line of democratic defence because they are the place where policy meets the citizen.

Ruchira Gupta
Ruchira Gupta
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Defence of Democracy summit
Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, center, poses with attendees at the Meeting in Defence of Democracy summit in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, April 18, 2026. Photo: Joan Monfort
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Its six pillars were democracy, progressive economy, equality, environment, AI and digital transformation, and peace.

  • Barcelona assembled a picture of what a democratic internationalism might look like in the twenty-first century: not only states, and not only movements, but a layered ecosystem of governance, politics, and social energy.

  • Historians may one day look back on Barcelona as an early marker of a new democratic internationalism: cross-border, programmatic, hybrid in form, and serious about government.

When history happens, we rarely know it in the moment. Barcelona last week felt different.

Over the weekend of April 17, the city hosted both the Global Progressive Mobilisation or GPM 2026, and the IV Meeting in Defense of Democracy. Together, the two gatherings brought heads of government, party leaders, unions, mayors, think tanks, civil society organisations, and activists into related political tracks.

They produced a more concrete form of cross border democratic coordination than has been visible in recent years. The result is not a single bloc or a treaty, but a new mechanism.

The GPM is a new international platform launched by Pedro Sánchez, Prime Minister of Spain, and Stefan Löfven, former Prime Minister of Sweden, with the support of President Lula da Silva of Brazil. It sits under a joint umbrella of the Party of European Socialists, the Socialist International, and the Progressive Alliance, with cooperation from unions, foundations, think tanks, local-government networks, and civil society.

I serve on the honorary board of the Global Progress Foundation, chaired by Prime Minister Sanchez, one of the organisations involved in this larger ecosystem. So, I had both proximity and reason to observe closely what was being built.

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I had gone to Barcelona for the inaugural GPM, where I spoke on a panel about the impact of aid cuts on women in vulnerable communities. I came away convinced that the meeting will be remembered as one of the clearest markers of a new phase in democratic politics.

The gathering brought together more than 3,000 participants from more than 100 progressive organisations, and 40 countries. The closing mobilisation drew more than 5,000 people inside the hall and just as many watching on screens outside.

The line-up of leaders at the closing included Pedro Sánchez of Spain, President Lula of Brazil, Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa and Mia Mottley of Barbados. Claudia Sheinbaum of Mexico, and leaders from Colombia joined through the democracy summit. Together these elected heads of state represented a population of more than half a billion people.

That does not mean Barcelona represented the global South as a whole, or that it created a new formal alliance among states. But it does mean that a group of democratic governments and political actors from several regions assembled around a common concern with democratic decline, extremism, multilateral stress, and social fragmentation.

It tells you when something has crossed from gesture into infrastructure.

I knew I was watching something that would matter beyond the city, beyond the weekend, and beyond the usual life cycle of international conferences. It was the point at which progressive forces, after three decades of fragmentation, began to rebuild international scale, shared language, and governing seriousness at the same speed that authoritarian politics has already globalised. The organisers framed the GPM as “not an endpoint but the beginning of a long-term journey” and a “moment of collective construction.”

The substantive agenda of the GPM addressed the domestic pressures that have fuelled democratic erosion across many countries. These include anti-immigrant politics, hostility toward pluralism, pressure on welfare systems, attacks on women’s rights, digital disorder, and the inability of many democratic parties to translate moral language into everyday governance.

The official GPM materials organised the agenda around six pillars. They were democracy, progressive economy, equality, environment, AI and digital transformation, and peace.

Those headings can sound broad to the point of abstraction. In Barcelona, they were attached to practical policy commitments and rhetoric was shifted to governing language.

Democracy was discussed through civic space, union rights, free media, and local institutions. Economy was discussed through affordability, healthcare, climate and industrial strategy, humane migration, tax justice, and public services. Equality included gender, women’s rights, and social inclusion. AI was treated as a matter of regulation and public authority, human-centered rather than futuristic branding. Peace was linked to multilateralism, international law, social and economic progress and local democracy.

That combination suggests an understanding that democratic decline is not only a constitutional problem. It is also a problem of administration, service provision, material insecurity, and political language. The framework is politically useful and practically usable because it provides a shared programmatic frame that parties, unions, mayors, activists, and policy thinkers can all work with. 

Many anti-authoritarian gatherings define themselves by what they oppose. Barcelona was more specific about what democratic actors should build.  

We have spent the last thirty years watching the opposite pattern unfold. Markets globalised faster than rights. Digital platforms globalised faster than public ethics. Oligarchic wealth globalised faster than democratic accountability. The far right globalised narratives on migration, masculinity, religion, race, and national humiliation faster than democratic parties learned how to answer them. 

Progressives often remained trapped inside national silos, divided by issue, profession, institution, and temperament. Civil society built moral authority. Parties fought elections. Governments managed crises. Each spoke a different dialect. 

What I saw in Barcelona was a deliberate effort to reassemble these scattered parts into one political grammar. That grammar was not abstract.

Ruchira Gupta is a writer, anti trafficking activist, and founder of Apne Aap Women Worldwide whose work links women’s freedom, democratic justice, and the fight against sexual exploitation.

Views expressed are personal.

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