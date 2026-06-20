Samantha Celebrates Maa Inti Bangaaram Opening, Hails Women Driving Box Office

Maa Inti Bangaaram earned Rs 13.15 crore worldwide on opening day.
Samantha praised women audiences for strongly supporting the film's theatrical release.
The Nandini Reddy directorial marks Samantha's Telugu cinema comeback after Kushi.
Samantha is celebrating a promising start for Maa Inti Bangaaram, which has recorded a worldwide gross of Rs 13.15 crore on its opening day. The actor took to social media to thank audiences for supporting the female-led action drama and reflected on what the film's performance means for changing audience preferences.
Sharing the box office update, Samantha expressed gratitude to viewers for embracing stories regardless of whether they are led by male or female stars. She also described the film's opening as a significant milestone for her team and production banner.
Samantha on Maa Inti Bangaaram's box office opening
In a post shared on X, it was written by Samantha that seeing the film perform strongly on its first day had been "hugely humbling" and meant a great deal to the entire team. It was further stated by the actor that it was encouraging to witness audiences supporting films based on their content rather than the gender of their lead performers.
Samantha also acknowledged the wide demographic of viewers who turned up to watch the film, noting that audiences ranging from younger viewers to senior citizens had celebrated its release.
Samantha praises women audiences for supporting female-led films
The actor particularly highlighted the contribution of women moviegoers to the film's opening day success. It was noted by Samantha that theatrical openings have traditionally been perceived as being driven by male audiences, making the strong turnout from women especially meaningful.
She also celebrated the success of her production banner, Tralala Moving Pictures, which has backed the project alongside co-producers Raj Nidimoru and Himank Duvvuru.
Directed by Nandini Reddy, Maa Inti Bangaaram marks Samantha's first theatrical release in three years and her return to Telugu cinema in a lead role after Kushi (2023). The film stars Diganth, Gulshan Devaiah, Gautami, Manjusha and Sreemukhi in key roles.