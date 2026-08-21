Trump Threatens ‘Crushing’ Economic War On Iran: What Does It Mean?

Can US Sanctions Actually Cripple Iran’s Economy?

Iran's Consul General in Mumbai, Saeid Reza Mosayeb Motlagh, on Thursday rejected US President Donald Trump's assertion that Washington controls the Strait of Hormuz, describing the claim as “false” and insisting that Iran has “complete control” over the strategically important waterway. Speaking to ANI about whether the strait is controlled by the United States or Iran and whether Tehran plans to restore full access to international shipping, Motlagh said Iran could reopen the waterway once Washington honours its commitments and agrees to the conditions set by Tehran.