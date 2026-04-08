Swastika Mukherjee Slams Sourav Ganguly Over Rahul Banerjee Drowning Remark

Swastika Mukherjee slams Sourav Ganguly after his remarks on Rahul Banerjee’s drowning sparked backlash. The actor called for sensitivity and respect, as the tragedy continues to raise questions about safety in the industry.

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
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Swastika Mukherjee Slams Sourav Ganguly
Swastika Mukherjee Slams Sourav Ganguly Over Rahul Banerjee Photo: Instagram
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Swastika Mukherjee slams Sourav Ganguly over remarks on Rahul Banerjee's drowning.

  • Actor highlights privilege gap and need for sensitivity in public statements.

  • Rahul Banerjee's death sparks industry-wide calls for stricter on-set safety rules.

Swastika Mukherjee’s criticism of Sourav Ganguly has added another layer to the ongoing conversation around Rahul Banerjee’s tragic death. As the industry continues to process the loss, the focus has now shifted to how public figures speak about such incidents and the responsibility that comes with it.

Rahul Banerjee’s drowning during a shoot has already sparked grief and anger within the Bengali entertainment community. Now, reactions to remarks made in its aftermath are further intensifying the debate.

Swastika Mukherjee on Sourav Ganguly’s remark

Swastika Mukherjee strongly criticised Sourav Ganguly after his comments questioned why the actor entered the water during the shoot. While he acknowledged the incident as unfortunate, the phrasing drew sharp reactions.

Responding to the remark, Swastika emphasised that public figures must be mindful of their words, especially when addressing sensitive situations. She pointed out that such statements can come across as dismissive of the risks people take in their professions.

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It was further suggested by her that not everyone operates with the same level of privilege or safety. The implication was clear, actors on set often work under conditions where choices are limited, and expectations are high.

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Rahul Banerjee's drowning incident and the industry response

The tragedy occurred during the filming of Bholebaba Paar Karega in Odisha, where Rahul Banerjee reportedly slipped into a deeper patch of water while shooting a scene. Though he was rushed to a hospital, he did not survive.

The incident has since triggered widespread calls for stronger safety protocols. Within the industry, concerns have grown around the lack of consistent safeguards during shoots, particularly in outdoor or high-risk environments.

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Swastika also highlighted that if Rahul had refused to perform the scene, someone else would likely have been asked to do it, underlining the systemic pressures actors face.

Rahul Banerjee died on March 29, an event that continues to push the industry towards reflection and reform, both in practice and in perspective.

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