52 Blue trailer: Neha Dhupia’s International Film Charts Boy’s Messi Dream

The 52 Blue trailer offers a moving glimpse into Neha Dhupia’s international debut, where a young footballer’s journey unfolds across borders in pursuit of Lionel Messi, blending family conflict, migration, and ambition into a deeply personal story.

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
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Neha Dhupia’s International Film
52 Blue Trailer, Neha Dhupia’s International Film Photo: YouTube
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • 52 Blue trailer introduces Neha Dhupia’s international debut in a de-glam role.

  • Film follows young footballer’s 2022 FIFA World Cup journey to meet Lionel Messi.

  • Emotional sports drama explores migration, family bonds, and identity across borders.

52 Blue trailer has finally dropped, marking Neha Dhupia’s entry into international cinema with a role that feels both grounded and emotionally charged. The film moves away from spectacle and instead leans into a deeply personal story about ambition, family, and escape, all seen through the eyes of a young football lover chasing an impossible dream.

52 Blue trailer: A football dream shaped by migration and identity

Directed by Egyptian filmmaker Ali El Arabi, 52 Blue follows Ashish, a young boy raised under the strict control of his father on a remote island. His world is small and contained, until quiet encouragement from his mother and memories of his late brother begin to shift something within him.

What unfolds is not just a coming-of-age story, but a migration journey. Ashish eventually leaves home and travels to Qatar during the FIFA World Cup 2022, driven by a singular goal to meet his idol, Lionel Messi. The narrative blends sport with longing, making the dream feel both intimate and universal.

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Neha Dhupia’s de-glam role anchors emotional core

Neha Dhupia plays the boy’s mother, a character that holds the film together without ever demanding attention. It was shared by the actor that the role had been one of the most transformative experiences of her career. It was further expressed that the character’s quiet strength and emotional depth had stayed with her long after reading the script.

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It was also added by Dhupia that stepping into a de-glam space had felt liberating, allowing her to fully inhabit the silences and resilience of the character. Her collaboration with Ali El Arabi was described as honest and freeing, with the filming process in Kochi adding authenticity to the story’s intimate tone.

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The film also features Adil Hussain, marking his first on-screen collaboration with Dhupia.

While an official release date has not been widely confirmed yet, 52 Blue is expected to arrive later this year, with festival circuits likely to shape its first screenings.

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