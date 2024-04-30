Han So-hee To Star Opposite Jeon Jong-seo In A Noir Drama, To Commence Filming In Latter Half Of 2024

Climax Studio has confirmed the casting for the highly-awaited series ‘Project Y’ (working title). The forthcoming K-Drama will star popular actresses Han So-hee and Jeon Jong-seo in the lead roles.
Set in the affluent district of Gangnam, Seoul, the noir series delves into the audacious ambition of two friends of the same age. Their daring plan is to steal ₩8 billion worth of gold bars and disappear without a trace. Amidst the high-stakes heist, the series intricately explores the bond of friendship shared between the two women.
Han So-hee, renowned for her compelling performances in ‘Gyeongseong Creature’ and ‘My Name,’ will join forces with Jeon Jong-seo, celebrated for her impactful roles in ‘Burning’ and ‘Wedding Impossible,’ to create excitement for their first on-screen collaboration. Notably, the two actresses, who are of the same age in real life, are expected to display their chemistry and portray their real-life friendship in their roles as well, intensifying anticipation.
Advertisement
The series will be directed by ‘Young Adult Matters’ fame Lee Hwan, recognized for portraying daring themes, creating a new level of excitement for the fresh perspectives he will introduce to Korean cinema through this endeavour. Additionally, the production is being done under Climax Studio and Wowpoint, known for their high-quality, globally successful contents. In fact, the two production houses recently collaborated on ‘Parasyte: The Grey.’
Following the official confirmation of Han So-hee and Jeon Jong-seo’s participation, the yet-to-be-titled project is now gearing up for production, slated to begin filming in the latter half of this year.
The series is anticipated to be released in episodic format. This collaboration heralds a new era in female-led buddy movies, poised to deliver a captivating and seamless fusion of intrigue, ambition, and dynamic storytelling. More details regarding the show would be revealed at a later date.