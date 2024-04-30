Han So-hee To Star Opposite Jeon Jong-seo In A Noir Drama, To Commence Filming In Latter Half Of 2024

Han So-hee, renowned for her compelling performances in ‘Gyeongseong Creature’ and ‘My Name,’ will join forces with Jeon Jong-seo, celebrated for her impactful roles in ‘Burning’ and ‘Wedding Impossible,’ to create excitement for their first on-screen collaboration. Notably, the two actresses, who are of the same age in real life, are expected to display their chemistry and portray their real-life friendship in their roles as well, intensifying anticipation.