Best known for her role in ‘My Name’ actor Han So-hee has been making headlines ever since she announced that she was accepted to an art university in France. The actor turned heads when she shared this news with her fans. However, some fans took to social media to express how they thought that the actor was lying.
The speculations arose when Han So-hee appeared on PD Na Young Suk's YouTube show with Park Seo Joon to promote ‘Gyeongseong Creature.’ On the show, she talked about how she took up part-time jobs and had no intention of stepping into acting when she was 25. She revealed that she did not have enough funds in her bank account which prompted her to take up odd jobs and modelling gigs. She said, “I couldn't go because I didn't have enough money in my bank account. I had to have at least 60 million won (46,000 USD) in my bank account to get a visa. Just like that, I started modeling for some clothing brands. Then, I got asked to be a model for a commercial. I got paid 20 million won (approximately 15,000 dollars) for that. I was like, 'Okay, two more commercials, then I can go to France.’”
After So-hee made these comments, a post in a Korean online community added fuel to the fire. The post included comments from an international study consultant specializing in art universities. The consultant pointed out discrepancies in the funds, the actor claimed to have used for studying abroad, suggesting they were significantly lower than the actual funds that were needed.
Following this development, the actor’s agency sprung into action. Speaking to Star Today, 9ATO Entertainment said, “It is true that Han So-hee was accepted into the France school, just as she personally claimed on the variety show. We cannot tell you the details as it is a private matter, but everything she mentioned was true. She received acceptance from the school.”