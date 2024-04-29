The speculations arose when Han So-hee appeared on PD Na Young Suk's YouTube show with Park Seo Joon to promote ‘Gyeongseong Creature.’ On the show, she talked about how she took up part-time jobs and had no intention of stepping into acting when she was 25. She revealed that she did not have enough funds in her bank account which prompted her to take up odd jobs and modelling gigs. She said, “I couldn't go because I didn't have enough money in my bank account. I had to have at least 60 million won (46,000 USD) in my bank account to get a visa. Just like that, I started modeling for some clothing brands. Then, I got asked to be a model for a commercial. I got paid 20 million won (approximately 15,000 dollars) for that. I was like, 'Okay, two more commercials, then I can go to France.’”