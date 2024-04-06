Hyeri Breaks Her Silence Following Han So-hee And Ryu Jun-yeol's Separation: I Think I'm Lucky

Lee Hye-ri has broken her silence since the dating drama involving Han So-hee and Ryu Jun-yeol unfolded. The actress, who had been in a relationship with her ‘Reply 1988’ co-star for approximately 7 years, was recently entangled in controversy surrounding her ex-partner.
The most recent episode of ‘Hyell's Club’ aired on April 5, and featured comedian Jo Se-ho and actor Nam Chang-hee as special guests. In it, the actress made a revelation that she’s happy with her life presently.
The comedian asked the former Girl’s Day member what it’s like living life like her, and how she deals with her own worries while being in the public eye. Without even hesitating, Hyeri responded, “I feel good. When I showed up in the show ‘You Quiz on the Block,’ the most difficult thing was that I had to talk about my story and talk about things that were tough in my life. But to be honest, there’s nothing [that has greatly bothered me].”
For those unfamiliar, the actress received support from fans for handling the sensitive dating controversy involving her ex Ryu Jun-yeol and actress Han So-hee in a matured way. Although some netizens did flood her social media comments with hateful remarks, blaming her for their breakup, after the ‘Nevertheless’ actress had defended herself against accusations of ‘transit love’ made by Hyeri’s fans.
In the same conversation, Hyeri thanked her luck, and said, “I think I’m very lucky. People like me whatever I do.” To this, the comedian added, “I heard that luck doesn’t come to someone who stays and does nothing. Eventually, luck happens when you bump into each other, meet someone, and chat with others. Anyway, that luck came to you because you weren’t staying still. But it’s great that you’re embracing it well.”
In recent developments, Ryu Jun-yeol’s agency, C-JeS Studios, has acquired complete ownership of Hyeri’s agency, Creative Group ING, for an acquisition price of ₩1.3 billion won (approx Rs 8 crore). Turns out, both agencies were owned by the same person, and now, the merger is anticipated to get together artists of both agencies. So, it’s highly likely that the former partners will reunite under the same management.
On the professional front, Hyeri will be seen in ‘Victory’ and ‘Tropical Night.’ Ryu Jun-yeol will be seen in ‘The 8 Show’, while Han So-hee will next be seen in season 2 of ‘Gyeongseong Creature.’