Hyeri Breaks Her Silence Following Han So-hee And Ryu Jun-yeol's Separation: I Think I'm Lucky

The comedian asked the former Girl’s Day member what it’s like living life like her, and how she deals with her own worries while being in the public eye. Without even hesitating, Hyeri responded, “I feel good. When I showed up in the show ‘You Quiz on the Block,’ the most difficult thing was that I had to talk about my story and talk about things that were tough in my life. But to be honest, there’s nothing [that has greatly bothered me].”