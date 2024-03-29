Han So-hee Condemns 'Transit Relationship' Accusations, Questions Ryu Jun-yeol's Silence On Hyeri's Involvement

Han So-hee’s personal life has been under the spotlight ever since she confirmed her romantic involvement with actor Ryu Jun-yeol. The entire scenario got messy when the actor’s ex-girlfriend of eight years, Hyeri, also got involved into it. While the ‘Gyeongseong Creature’ actress has previously taken to her personal blog to explain their relationship, with Hyeri also apologizing for her remarks on their relationship, the drama among the trio seems to not be slowing down.
On the morning of March 29 KST, Han So-hee posted a lengthy message on Instagram, providing insight into her relationship with her new beau and expressing sentiments seemingly aimed at Hyeri. In the (now-deleted) post itself, the actress also seemingly called out the ‘Reply 1988’ actor for his silence ever since the news of their relationship has come into the limelight.
The actress clearly stated that she’s frustrated with what’s going on and is “tired of any further speculation.” She, once again, emphasized that she met Jun-yeol for the very first time at a photo exhibition in November 2023, which was months after his relationship with Hyeri had ended. She wrote, “I will ignore nonsensical comments claiming prior acquaintance.”
She criticized the senior person for spreading false claims about her and expressed “frustration” due to this situation because “one of the parties involved is staying silent, leaving room for speculative articles alleging deceitful relationships,” seemingly hinting at Ryu Jun-yeol, who has been quiet since the dating news surfaced. She added, “I want to clarify that I'm not taking sides unless naive, and I don’t want to harm my supporters, fans, or company representatives. I’m writing to protect those I care about. Ultimately, the breakup [between Jun-yeol and Hyeri] happened in November, as reported. Regardless of which company is involved, the truth is the truth. I fail to understand why some articles insist on fabricating stories and treating speculative claims as facts. Please provide concrete evidence and refrain from straying off-topic.”
The actress also pointed out that despite apologizing to Hyeri, she is being criticized heavily. “I’m curious about the amusement derived from my ex-partner’s swift rebound. Why label casual messages as desperate pleas, then remain silent about a new relationship four months later, attaching the label of transition without explanation? I seek clarity, not sympathy.”
Read the entire post, translated, below:
A few minutes after posting, the ‘Nevertheless’ star deleted it and apologized, stating, “I’m sorry. I have an impatient personality.” While fans were quick to grab screenshots and spread it on social media, her agency, 9ato Entertainment briefly stated, “We have no statements to give. We’re sorry.”
Now, whether this outburst will elicit a response out of Ryu Jun-yeol is yet to be determined.