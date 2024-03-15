Han So-hee, Ryu Jun-yeol Fuel Dating Rumours After Being Spotted In Hawaii, Here's What Their Agencies Have To Say

‘Nevertheless’ actress Han So-hee and ‘Reply 1988’ actor Ryu Jun-yeol have ignited dating rumours after being spotted together in Hawaii recently. Both their agencies have issued brief statements in response to the reports.
On March 15, a surprising post surfaced on a Korean forum, alleging that both the stars were spotted together by a swimming pool in a hotel in the American state. The post described them as being quite intimate. According to Herald Pop, eye-witnesses observed the two openly showing affection, attracting attention from nearby tourists.
Ryu Jun-yeol’s agency, C-JeS Studios, passed a statement regarding the dating rumours. It read, “It’s true that Ryu Jun-yeol is staying in Hawaii for photography work. We ask that you respect the fact that it’s the actor’s personal vacation. In the future as well, we will not respond to each and every sighting of the actor within his personal life. We ask for your understanding.”
However, Han So-hee’s agency, 9ATO Entertainment, was quick to refute these rumours. The agency stated that it’s her first personal vacation ever since she debuted and it’s her personal life, so it should be respected. Another statement then went on to clarify, “They are not dating.” It added, “[Han So-hee] went on a vacation to Hawaii with close friends.” When asked for further information by Edaily, her agency only responded saying, “Because it’s her personal life, we ask for your understanding.”
On the professional front, Ryu Jun-yeol is set to star in a psychological thriller drama ‘Money Game’ alongside Chun Woo-hee and Park Jeong-min. Meanwhile, Han So-hee will be seen in season 2 of the historical thriller drama ‘Gyeongseong Creature’ opposite Park Seo-joon.
Furthermore, both of them are also currently in negotiations to appear in Han Jae-rim’s upcoming adaptation of the webtoon ‘Delusion.’ While it’s still uncertain whether this adaptation will be a K-Drama or a film, it’s a project that the director has been working hard on since 2021.