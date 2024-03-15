Han So-hee, Ryu Jun-yeol Fuel Dating Rumours After Being Spotted In Hawaii, Here's What Their Agencies Have To Say

However, Han So-hee’s agency, 9ATO Entertainment, was quick to refute these rumours. The agency stated that it’s her first personal vacation ever since she debuted and it’s her personal life, so it should be respected. Another statement then went on to clarify, “They are not dating.” It added, “[Han So-hee] went on a vacation to Hawaii with close friends.” When asked for further information by Edaily, her agency only responded saying, “Because it’s her personal life, we ask for your understanding.”