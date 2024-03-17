Han So-hee Pens A Lengthy Note Confirming Her Relationship With Ryu Jun-yeol, A Day After Refuting Dating Rumours

The internet was in a state of confusion when dating rumours of Han So-hee and Run Jun-yeol surfaced. A day after their respective agencies denied all rumours, the actress took to her personal blog to detail the course of their relationship and confirmed that they’re seeing each other.
The rumours of the celebrities dating started surfacing after they were spotted in Hawaii together. While their agencies stated that they were there for “personal” reasons, the plot took a turn when Hyeri unfollowed Run Jun-yeol on Instagram, and posted a cryptic story, which read, “It’s fun.” For those unversed, Hyeri was in a relationship with the actor for seven years before they called it quits in November last year. Moments after that, So-hee also posted a story, which read, “I don’t like people who have a significant other, I don’t lead them on while saying we’re just friends, I don’t take an interest in them, I don’t develop a relationship with them, and I don’t get in the way of other people’s relationships. I like the program ‘EXchange,’ but there’s nothing like that in my life.”
A day after that, the ‘Nevertheless’ actress took to her blog to write only because people have been hurt as well as surprised. “It is true that the relationship continues with good feelings at first, but I would like you to exclude the word transfer,” the statement read. She went on to state that the two met at a photo exhibition, and she greeted him because they were in talks to collaborate on a project.
“When we exchanged feelings for one another, it was already the beginning of 2024, and his breakup with that person [Hyeri] was already wrapped up in early 2023. It was concluded early on, and the breakup article came out in November. Based on what I heard, I confirmed my feelings and continued the relationship.”
Addressing the Instagram Story in response to Hyeri’s story, the actress further went on to add, “It was disgusting and lame. I should have just stayed quiet. I heard and saw various rumours and stories about my transfer, even though I didn’t want to see them, so I think I lost my temper for a moment and committed a rude behaviour. I would like to apologize to that person as well, and that I did not respond wisely to you all. I sincerely apologize. I acted out of emotion before reason, so regardless of the reason. I admit that it is wrong.”
While the ‘Reply 1988’ actor himself hasn’t addressed his relationship with So-hee yet, his agency passed a statement, which confirmed the news. “Ryu Jun-yeol has been dating Han So-hee since the beginning of this year, after confirming mutual positive feelings. He got to know Han So-hee after his breakup and he only recently confirmed his feelings for her.”