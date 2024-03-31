Amid Controversy, Han So-hee And Ryu Jun-yeol Call It Quits Within Two Weeks Of Going Public With Relationship

The actress’ agency, 9ato Entertainment, confirming the news of their break-up further emphasized, “The two both found their roles as actors to be more important. They promised to no longer emotionally exhaust with their personal life.” The agency also justified the actress’ actions by stating, “Han So-hee gave herself and the public a difficult time due to her personal emotions. Her method of communication was incorrect. She will accept any criticism. Above all, the agency is greatly responsible for not looking after its actor. The agency is reflecting on failing to properly play its role. Although it is very late, we will go on to right things from now on.”