Art & Entertainment

Amid Controversy, Han So-hee And Ryu Jun-yeol Call It Quits Within Two Weeks Of Going Public With Relationship

Han So-hee and Ryu Jun-yeol have officially broken up.

Advertisement

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
AsianWiki
Han So-hee, Ryu Jun-yeol Photo: AsianWiki
info_icon

Amidst controversy, Han So-hee and Ryu Jun-yeol have called it quits. Their private relationship has been making headlines for almost the entire month.

The speculations of their break-up arose when Han So-hee in a (now-deleted) blog post shared a photo of Nicole Kidman post her divorce with Tom Cruise, which garnered tons of attention, and led to speculations that the two might have gone their separate ways.

Soon after, on March 30, Ryu Jun-yeol’s agency, C-JeS Studio confirmed, “It is true that Ryu Jun-yeol and Han So-hee broke up.”

The actress’ agency, 9ato Entertainment, confirming the news of their break-up further emphasized, “The two both found their roles as actors to be more important. They promised to no longer emotionally exhaust with their personal life.” The agency also justified the actress’ actions by stating, “Han So-hee gave herself and the public a difficult time due to her personal emotions. Her method of communication was incorrect. She will accept any criticism. Above all, the agency is greatly responsible for not looking after its actor. The agency is reflecting on failing to properly play its role. Although it is very late, we will go on to right things from now on.”

Advertisement

The news of their break-up follows after the ‘Nevertheless’ actress had taken to her social media to call out the ‘Reply 1988’ actor’s silence on their relationship with her the only one trying to explain the nature of their relationship to the public. Many reports even stated that the actor rejected her request to speak out. Their relationship was also met with a lot of criticism because Ryu Jun-yeol’s ex-girlfriend of almost eight years, Hyeri, got involved in their drama, which escalated the matter further and led to the new couple receiving non-supportive comments and backlash.

Han So-hee - Instagram
Han So-hee Condemns 'Transit Relationship' Accusations, Questions Ryu Jun-yeol's Silence On Hyeri's Involvement

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Advertisement

The two stars were spotted together earlier this month in Hawaii which fueled relationship rumours. Soon after, on March 15, they confirmed that they were seeing each other. It’s truly a swift end to their romance after going public.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. A Political Timeline of Shiv Sena: Tracing The Rise, Reign And Rupture
  2. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Wife Aaliya Confirms Reconciliation With The Actor: No Option, Have Completely Surrendered
  3. SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad Win A Run-Fest
  4. Lights, Camera, Politics: 5 Must-Watch Political Dramas That Should Be On Your Watchlist
  5. SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: All The Broken Records From 'Insane' Run-Fest In Hyderabad
  6. Nationalist Congress Party: Power Of The Pawars
  7. Sports World: PV Sindhu Reaches Madrid Spain Masters Quarters - As It Happened
  8. Arvind Kejriwal ED Arrest: Delhi CM's Custody Extended Until April 1; 'Not Keeping Well, He Is Harassed A Lot' Claims Wife Sunita