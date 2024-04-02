Art & Entertainment

Han So-hee And Ryu Jun-yeol Opt Out Of Starring In Upcoming Project 'Delusion' Days After Their Breakup

Han So-hee and Ryu Jun-yeol parted ways on March 30.

Advertisement

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Instagram
Han So-hee, Ryu Jun-yeol Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Han So-hee and Ryu Jun-yeol were in discussions to play the main leads in an upcoming production titled ‘Delusion.’ However, both actors have now decided to drop out of the project. In addition to this, the production company of the project also released a statement indicating that casting them is no longer under consideration.

This comes days after it was confirmed that the celebrity couple decided to part ways following the controversy around the news of their romantic involvement.

On April 2, a source from Showbox, the production company, disclosed to a Korean media outlet that “Discussions on Ryu Jun-yeol and Han So-hee’s appearance in ‘Delusion’ have been halted. The production of ‘Delusion’ will proceed as is.”

Advertisement

Furthermore, the ‘Reply 1988’ actor’s agency has confirmed that he is no longer considering the role. His agency, C-JeS Studios passed a statement, “Ryu Jun-yeol was in the early stages of reviewing [the offer to star in] ‘Delusion,’ and it is true that the production company requested that we discontinue the discussions. As we should not cause any damage to the project, we felt responsible for this incident and agreed to suspend the review.”

Additionally, it’s been reported that the ‘Nevertheless’ actress’ agency has revealed that she too would be opting out of starring in the film. However, despite facing some backlash for her emotional response during the revelation of her relationship with Ryu Jun-yeol, it appears unlikely to impact her future endeavours considering she has a bunch of photoshoots and ad films lined up in the next few days.

Advertisement

Han So-hee, Ryu Jun-yeol - AsianWiki
Amid Controversy, Han So-hee And Ryu Jun-yeol Call It Quits Within Two Weeks Of Going Public With Relationship

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

As for ‘Delusion,’ it is set against the backdrop of 1935 Gyeongseong (modern-day Seoul) and 1800s Shanghai, and is a mystery thriller based on the webtoon of the same name. It narrates the story of what happens when an artist is commissioned to paint a portrait of a mysterious woman at a hotel where she’s currently staying.

The thriller is said to be directed by Han Jae-rim, but currently it’s unclear whether it will be made into a film or a television series.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Lok Sabha Polls: EC, Centre Get SC Notice Seeking Responses On Complete Count Of VVPAT Slips | Details
  2. Will Aishwarya Rai Appear On 'What The Hell Navya 2' With Jaya Bachchan, Shweta? Navya Naveli Nanda Reveals
  3. Sports World LIVE: Ben Stokes Opts Out Of ICC T20 World Cup 2024
  4. Election News LIVE: PM Says Cong Wants Anarchy; Congress Releases Fresh Candidate List For LS Polls
  5. Lok Sabha Elections: Will Regional Parties Hold The Key To Victory In Telangana & Andhra Pradesh?
  6. Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul Are Reportedly Not Expecting Their First Child, Contrary To Rumours
  7. World Autism Awareness Day: From 'Rain Man' To ‘Asperger’s Are Us’, Here Are 5 Movies That Shed Light On This Spectrum
  8. Ajay Devgn Birthday Special: 7 Best Films of The Action Superstar