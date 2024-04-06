'Parasyte: The Grey' On Netflix Review: Jeon So-nee's Performance Stands Out In Yeon Sang-ho's Post-Apocalyptic Masterpiece

Visually, the series maintains high quality, providing a sense of the post-apocalyptic setting reminiscent of Yeon Sang-ho’s previous works. The dark and gritty atmosphere is effectively created and captured. While some scenes may seem shaky, they are minor and can easily be overlooked. However, I feel that the action sequences could have been shot better to evoke a greater sense of unease. Coming to the pacing of the show, it breaks away from the typical 16-episode system, and is short, crisp and wraps up in six episodes, succeeding in making a lasting impression. The first episode begins with high intrigue, immediately drawing viewers into the mysterious world. However, this promising start loses momentum midway in certain places but quickly regains its track. Shot changes are executed well, and each episode concludes with a cliff-hanger, making for a binge-worthy experience as the audience would find themselves watching one episode after another. As for the music, there were some dramatic and unsettling tones, but nothing particularly outstanding.