'Parasyte: The Grey' On Netflix Review: Jeon So-nee's Performance Stands Out In Yeon Sang-ho's Post-Apocalyptic Masterpiece

Have you ever wondered what it would be like if a parasitic creature were to enter your body? Netflix’s latest release, ‘Parasyte: The Grey,’ sheds light on this exact thought. Adapted from Hitoshi Iwaaki’s manga series ‘Parasyte,’ the Korean live-action adaptation portrays a distressing struggle against parasitic entities, who take control over humans and seek to emerge as the dominant species. So, in case you’re looking for something to keep you on the edge of your seat, here’s all you need to know about ‘Parasyte: The Grey.’
‘Parasyte: The Grey’: Story
The narrative unfolds with the inexplicable emergence of mysterious parasites on Earth. Falling from the sky in the form of slimy larvae, these parasites infiltrate humans through their ears, consuming their brains and transforming them into tentacled monsters. Among those affected is Jeong Su-in (Jeon So-nee), a supermarket employee who forms an unexpected symbiotic relationship with her parasite, whom she names Heidi. Unlike others, Heidi protects Su-in as they navigate the life-threatening chaos. Su-in teams up with Seol Kang-woo (Koo Kyo-hwan), who is on a mission to find his missing sister amid the deadly situation, to prove that she poses no harm and serves no danger, despite being a mutant. However, it’s not all easy as they cross paths with Choi Jun-kyung (Lee Jung-hyun), the leader of Team Grey, a task force dedicated to eradicating this parasitic menace. Will Jeon Su-in succeed in convincing Choi Jun-kyung that she’s harmless, or will a confrontation between the two forces lead to Su-in’s demise? Watch to find out what happens next.
Advertisement
‘Parasyte: The Grey’: Performances
Jeon So-nee shines in her role as Jeong Su-in, delivering an outstanding performance. Her co-existence with her parasite, Heidi, offers a fresh perspective to the narrative. Despite facing life-threatening challenges, her resilience is impactful, driven by a painful past. So-nee flawlessly expresses the fear on her face, adding depth to her character. Her portrayal feels authentic; it seems as though she was born to play this part.
Koo Kyo-hwan has brought his undeniable charm to his brash portrayal of Seol Kang-woo. Deeply motivated to find his missing sister, he becomes a formidable parasite hunter. However, over time, the character development he has had has been skilfully depicted through the relationship he shares with Su-in which only intensifies, adding a compelling layer of emotional depth to the storyline. His dialogues were the only ones that made for some chuckling scenes in the entire show.
Advertisement
Lee Jung-hyun as Choi Jun-kyung has breathed life into her character. Her expressions are so on point, and you can see the desperation in her eyes to eradicate each and every parasite in the world. Beneath her underlying scary personality, which does not seem to be afraid of the monsters, is a soft side that she has guarded from the world. Her performance is chilling and captivating at the same time.
The supporting cast — Kwon Hae-hyo as Kim Cheol-min, Kim In-kwon as Kang Won-seok, and Yoon Hyun-gil and Lee Hyun-kyun as Kwon Hyuk-joo — has done a fair job in complementing the main trio.
‘Parasyte: The Grey’: Script, Direction & Technical Aspects
One of the major reasons why anyone would watch this show would be Yeon Sang-ho. His signature style — gritty and dark locations, hopeless and troubled characters, and a dysfunctional society — everything is present. With his track record of hits like ‘Train to Busan’ and ‘Hellbound,’ it’s only natural to have high expectations from the series. I mean, he does dominate this genre related to the world coming to an end. While he’s worked his magic on ‘Parasyte: The Grey,’ it still may not be his best work. Yet, the show keeps you on the edge of your seat, allowing you to understand the characters to some extent as well.
Advertisement
‘Parasyte: The Grey’ serves as an adaptation of the original manga, but boldly crafts its own narrative set in the same world created by Iwaaki. Set in a small city in South Korea, the story, penned by Yeon Sang-ho and Ryu Yong-jae, feels loose at certain places and leaves many questions unanswered, such as how Team Grey formed or how these alien parasites made their way to Earth from nowhere. I would have liked to see at least a gist of this somewhere. While the narrative remains somewhat intact, it’s also a character-driven storyline. Flashbacks at the start of some episodes offer insight into the characters’ motivations, helping the audience understand where they’re coming from.
Advertisement
Visually, the series maintains high quality, providing a sense of the post-apocalyptic setting reminiscent of Yeon Sang-ho’s previous works. The dark and gritty atmosphere is effectively created and captured. While some scenes may seem shaky, they are minor and can easily be overlooked. However, I feel that the action sequences could have been shot better to evoke a greater sense of unease. Coming to the pacing of the show, it breaks away from the typical 16-episode system, and is short, crisp and wraps up in six episodes, succeeding in making a lasting impression. The first episode begins with high intrigue, immediately drawing viewers into the mysterious world. However, this promising start loses momentum midway in certain places but quickly regains its track. Shot changes are executed well, and each episode concludes with a cliff-hanger, making for a binge-worthy experience as the audience would find themselves watching one episode after another. As for the music, there were some dramatic and unsettling tones, but nothing particularly outstanding.
Advertisement
Lastly, special effects in such type of a show are needed and they have to be extremely good because they can either make or break the entire viewing experience. The computer-generated effects in the show have been impressive as the transformation of a human into a parasite or vice versa are executed seamlessly and smoothly. These monstrous creatures have a spine-chilling look to them. However, maybe some parasites could have been given a different look; they just look monotonous after a while. But overall, ‘Parasyte: The Grey’ has succeeded in creating its monsters in a realistic way.
‘Parasyte: The Grey’: Cast & Crew
Advertisement
Director: Yeon Sang-ho
Cast: Jeon So-nee, Koo Kyo-hwan, Lee Jung-hyun
Available On: Netflix
Duration: 6 episodes, approx. 50 minutes each
Premiere Date: April 5
Genre: Science fiction, Horror, Action
Language: Korean
‘Parasyte: The Grey’: Can Kids Watch It?
No.
Outlook’s Verdict
‘Parasyte: The Grey’ makes for a great watch. It has successfully delivered moments of intrigue and tension, and surprisingly, it conveys a message that will resonate with you for hours after you’ve finished watching the show. With minor occasional letdowns, in its entirety, Yeon Sang-ho has created a visual masterpiece in a zombie-filled fictional world. Moreover, the series concludes with a tantalizing hint of a crossover that suggests the potential for another season. Because of that particular cameo, there’s anticipation for an even bigger and better continuation of the story.