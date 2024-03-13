'Parasyte: The Grey' Teaser Review: Yeon Sang-ho's New Drama Unveils Epic Showdown Between Parasites And Humans

When the first-look motion poster of ‘Parasyte: The Grey’ was unveiled last month, the hype around it skyrocketed, and the anticipation surrounding it didn’t seem to slow down. Recently, the makers of the show delighted the fans with the release of its teaser.
The 1-minute 45-second teaser of ‘Parasyte: The Grey’ depicts the gripping narrative of alien parasites setting foot on Earth with the sole intention of taking control over humanity. How will they do it? By infiltrating their bodies. The teaser showcases parasites that look, think and act the same way as humans do, and it’s tough to tell them apart in the first-go.
At the core of the narrative is Koo Kyo-hwan’s character, a man on a mission to find his missing sister amid the life-threatening turmoil. Facing off against the dangerous, alien threat is Lee Jung-hyun’s character, who heads the anti-parasitic task force, The Grey. In the end, we see Jeon So-nee’s character now become a host to one of the alien creatures, compelled to uncomfortably coexist with it.
Take a look at the spine-chilling official teaser of ‘Parasyte: The Grey’ here:
The live-action series ‘Parasyte: The Grey’ has been adapted from Hitoshi Iwaaki’s sci-fi horror Japanese manga of the same name. While the show draws inspiration from the manga, Netflix has chose not to incorporate any of the main characters directly. It’s instead decided to give it a fresh twist, but within the same universe. This will garner more viewers for the show as audiences often find a sequel or a new storyline more captivating than telling the same story over and over again.
The teaser provides a somewhat clear view of the plot, and audiences know exactly what they are in for. The gory, parasitic creatures have been wonderfully showcased through mind-blowing special effects. At some points, frankly, I could see the similarity of one of the creatures to the Demogorgon from Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things.’
The teaser will make you wonder if parasites will triumph or if humanity will endure all the challenges and emerge victorious. If the teaser alone has managed to keep you glued until the very end, the show is guaranteed to do the same.
Helmed by renowned director Yeon Sang-ho, ‘Parasyte: The Grey’ is set to stream on Netflix from April 5.