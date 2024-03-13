'Parasyte: The Grey' Teaser Review: Yeon Sang-ho's New Drama Unveils Epic Showdown Between Parasites And Humans

The live-action series ‘Parasyte: The Grey’ has been adapted from Hitoshi Iwaaki’s sci-fi horror Japanese manga of the same name. While the show draws inspiration from the manga, Netflix has chose not to incorporate any of the main characters directly. It’s instead decided to give it a fresh twist, but within the same universe. This will garner more viewers for the show as audiences often find a sequel or a new storyline more captivating than telling the same story over and over again.