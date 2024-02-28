The author of the manga, Iwaaki shared, “I am most excited that this is ‘a new story’; while I am the author of the original manga, I could also be a member of the audience that experiences thrill and awe. Thinking back to when the original manga was adapted in Japan, ‘Parasyte’ the manga is like a ‘child’ to me, born from my own work in a small room, while the animation and live action film were like ‘grandchildren’, born from my child going out in the world and meeting many people and their wisdom, experience, and technology. I am overjoyed that another ‘grandchild’ is being born in Korea. I believe that this ‘new story’ taking place in a different location will lead us into a world beyond my imagination.”