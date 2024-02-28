Netflix has revealed the highly-awaited worldwide premiere date for the Korean sci-fi thriller ‘Parasyte: The Grey.’ The series is a fresh adaptation of Hitoshi Iwaaki’s highly praised manga of the same name, ‘Parasyte.’
Set against the backdrop of a different setting with new characters, the series forges its own distinctive path while also preserving the imaginative universe and meaningful themes of the much-loved manga. Su-in, played by Jeon So-nee, takes on the lead character, as she navigates her newfound symbiosis with a parasite. The narrative also follows the endeavours of a dedicated group who fight with these parasites, ‘Team Grey.’
To add on that, ‘Parasyte: The Grey’ is being made into a live-action adaptation under the skillful direction of Yeon Sang-ho, best known for his works on ‘Hellbound’ and ‘The Bequeathed.’
Take a look at the announcement here:
Other than Jeon So-nee, the stellar cast comprises of Koo Kyo-hwan as Kang-woo, who will take on the role of a man who’s on a journey to find his missing sister. The trio is completed by Lee Jung-hyun, who portrays Jun-kyung, the unfazed leader of the anti-parasite task force, ‘Team Grey.’
The author of the manga, Iwaaki shared, “I am most excited that this is ‘a new story’; while I am the author of the original manga, I could also be a member of the audience that experiences thrill and awe. Thinking back to when the original manga was adapted in Japan, ‘Parasyte’ the manga is like a ‘child’ to me, born from my own work in a small room, while the animation and live action film were like ‘grandchildren’, born from my child going out in the world and meeting many people and their wisdom, experience, and technology. I am overjoyed that another ‘grandchild’ is being born in Korea. I believe that this ‘new story’ taking place in a different location will lead us into a world beyond my imagination.”
Director Sang-ho also stated, “Having the opportunity to build upon it and create something new is not only a great honour, but also a dream come true from my younger years.”
The stunning visuals of the launch poster and the cast have already captured attention, and now, with the release date also announced, the anticipation has soared higher than ever. Stream ‘Parasyte: The Grey’ April 5 onwards only on Netflix!