Toxic: Dil Raju Acquires AP-Telangana Rights Of Yash's Film For Rs 120 Crore

Toxic – A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, Yash's highly anticipated film, is set for worldwide theatrical release on March 19, 2026, coinciding with Eid, Ugadi, and Gudi Padwa. From the first-look images to the teaser, Toxic has generated tremendous buzz ahead of its release. As per the latest update, producer Dil Raju's Sri Venkateswara Creations (SVC) has signed a major deal with the makers—KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. He has acquired the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana (AP-TG) distribution rights of Toxic for Rs 120 crore (advance-on-commission basis), making it the biggest deal ever for a non-Telugu film in the region.