Toxic: Dil Raju Acquires AP-Telangana Rights Of Yash's Film For Rs 120 Crore

In a major deal, Dil Raju's production company has acquired the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana distribution rights of Yash's Toxic for a whopping Rs 120 crore.
This is the highest acquisition ever for a non-Telugu origin film in the region.
The pan-India film will hit the screens on March 19, 2026.
Toxic – A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, Yash's highly anticipated film, is set for worldwide theatrical release on March 19, 2026, coinciding with Eid, Ugadi, and Gudi Padwa. From the first-look images to the teaser, Toxic has generated tremendous buzz ahead of its release. As per the latest update, producer Dil Raju's Sri Venkateswara Creations (SVC) has signed a major deal with the makers—KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. He has acquired the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana (AP-TG) distribution rights of Toxic for Rs 120 crore (advance-on-commission basis), making it the biggest deal ever for a non-Telugu film in the region.
Dil Raju acquires Andhra Pradesh and Telangana theatrical rights of Toxic
On the acquisition, Dil Raju said, "Yash stands as a formidable force in Indian cinema. After KGF: Chapter 2, his market has only grown stronger worldwide. The four-year wait has only amplified the excitement around this film. We at SVC are excited to present this prestigious project and hope to collaborate with Yash on many more films," per Cinema Express.
About Toxic
Toxic, written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas, marks the actor's return to the big screen after his 2022 blockbuster KGF: Chapter 2. Directed by Mohandas, the action thriller has been shot simultaneously in Kannada and English. It will have dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and other languages.
Apart from Yash, Toxic also stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi and Rukmini Vasanth, among others, in significant roles.
The technical crew include National Award-winning cinematographer Rajeev Ravi, Ravi Basrur as the music composer, and Ujwal Kulkarni as the editor. Hollywood action director JJ Perry has done the action choreography along with National Award-winning duo Anbariv and Thailand’s Kecha Khamphakdee.