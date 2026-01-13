Yash's Toxic In Trouble Over 'Obscene' Teaser: Karnataka Women’s Commission Writes To CBFC Seeking 'Appropriate Action'

AAP claimed that Toxic teaser "contains obscene and explicit visuals that adversely impact the social well-being of women and children."

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Yash Toxic controversy
Yash's Toxic In Trouble Over 'Obscene' Teaser
Summary
  • Yash's Toxic has landed in trouble as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) submitted a complaint to the Karnataka State Commission for Women (KSWC).

  • The party claimed that the teaser "contains obscene and explicit visuals that adversely impact the social well-being of women and children."

  • This is regarding a particular scene in the teaser, where Yash's character is seen having an intimate moment with a lady inside a car.

Yash-starrer Toxic teaser, which was released on the actor's 40th birthday, has received lots of reactions on social media. One scene where Yash's character Raya is seen having an intimate moment with a lady inside the car has triggered controversy. Many called it "unpleasant" and "obscene", while some even said that it has objectified women.

Amidst the debate and online chatter, the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Women's Wing lodged a formal complaint with the Karnataka State Women's Commission, objecting to the teaser of Toxic. Following the complaint, the Karnataka State Women's Commission wrote to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), seeking appropriate action.

AAP women’s wing raises objection against Toxic teaser

According to PTI, the leaders of Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) state unit women's wing met officials of the Karnataka State Women's Commission and submitted a complaint in the matter. They have also sought the removal of the teaser.

"The obscene and explicit content in the teaser of this movie is causing serious harm to the social well-being of women and children. These scenes, released in the public domain without any age-related warning, degrade the dignity of women and insult Kannada culture," AAP state secretary Usha Mohan stated in the letter.

The party also asked the commission to intervene and direct the state government authorities to withdraw the teaser and remove it from social media platforms.

They also urged the women’s commission to look at the matter seriously and take immediate action to "uphold the cultural and moral values of the state."

KSWC writes to CBFC seeking action

Following AAP's complaint, the KSWC wrote to the CBFC seeking "appropriate action". It has requested the board to examine Toxic teaser as per rules, take suitable action, and submit a detailed report on the steps taken.

Watch Toxic teaser here.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the actioner also stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi and Rukmini Vasanth, among others, in significant roles.

