'Wherever I Go, I Tell People About The Yak'

Music cannot be put in a cage. I think improvisation is fine. As long as we keep the authenticity of our music, we are free to add modern touches and Western instruments like guitars and drums. We want the Bhutanese youth to take up the preservation of our music. I’m glad that the Bhutanese government is making serious efforts to develop the skills of young musicians and composers, and setting aside funds to support them.

As Director of MBRC, I’ve travelled to villages scattered across Bhutan, interviewing over 230 master folk musicians. I want to make sure everything is documented. Ours is an oral tradition and there is no proper documentation. One of my reasons for setting up MBRC was to build an archive since many traditional musicians were growing old. Also, large numbers of young people were moving out of rural areas and losing their connection to their musical heritage. The archive is an invaluable resource of traditional Bhutanese music.