Indian Army Aids Bhutan In Daring Flood Rescue, Airlifting Stranded Residents

Heavy rains swelled the Amochu and Torsa Rivers, flooding camps in Phuentsholing and isolating families and workers.
Two helicopters airlifted the stranded to safety after Bhutan's Druk Air was grounded by bad weather.
Bhutan thanks India for life-saving aid, reinforcing enduring cooperation in times of crisis.
In a swift display of bilateral solidarity, the Indian Army deployed helicopters to rescue families and workers stranded by sudden flash floods along Bhutan's Amochu River, airlifting them to safety after heavy rains triggered by a Bay of Bengal low-pressure system.
The floods, which struck early Sunday in the Phuentsholing area near the Torsa River, inundated temporary housing and workforce camps, leaving several residents isolated. Bhutanese authorities initially sought assistance from Druk Air's helicopter services, but adverse weather grounded the flights. Turning to their close ally, the Royal Bhutan Army coordinated with India, prompting the rapid response from the Indian Army's Eastern Command Aviation team.
Two helicopters were launched from Sevoke Road Aviation Base, successfully evacuating the stranded individuals and ensuring they received immediate medical attention. Local teams had already evacuated some families, but the airlift was crucial for those in hard-to-reach spots. Tragically, two people were reported missing—one believed washed away—amid the chaos.
The Royal Government of Bhutan expressed "heartfelt appreciation and deep gratitude" to the Indian Army for its "timely and life-saving assistance," while also commending the Royal Bhutan Army and Druk Air teams for their bravery. This joint operation underscores the deep-rooted friendship and mutual support between the two nations, forged through shared borders and historical ties.